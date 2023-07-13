Comic-Con: Everything you need to know about the event

Comic-Con has become a massively popular event that joins together fans of pop culture and the creators of the art.

Comic-Con is a great opportunity for fans to hear from their favorite actors, writers and artists of the work they love so much. There are meet and greet opportunities with creators, actors, artists, writers and more.

Comic-Con is popular among anime and cartoon enthusiasts, but if you're new to exploring this world of creativity, you might have questions.

WHAT IS COMIC-CON?

This rundown of all things Comic-Con should help you better understand the entertainment event.

1. What is Comic-Con?

Comic-Con, or Comic Book Convention, is a multi-day event with a focus on comic books and other forms of animated entertainment like movies, television shows and video games.

At Comic-Con, you can find panels scheduled with creators and artists from this particular entertainment space. Attendees can check out the schedule for Comic-Con and choose panels to join based on individual interests.

There are also meet and greet opportunities at Comic-Con, so you may be able to snap a photo, get an autograph or exchange conversation with celebrities, writers, directors and artists.

2. Where is Comic-Con?

The most well-attended Comic-Con is Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Although San Diego hosts the largest convention, you can find Comic-Con events around the U.S. that might appear closer than California. New York City, Tampa Bay, Boston, Denver and Chicago are just a few of the locations where Comic-Con has been hosted.

2. What should I wear to Comic-Con?

If you’re preparing to attend Comic-Con, and you’re unsure what you should wear, there really is no wrong answer.

Attendees dress in casual clothing for the event. If you prefer casual attire on a daily basis, you won't look or feel out of place at Comic-Con. Feel free to come as you are and keep it as comfortable as you prefer.

Sport a graphic tee supporting your favorite comic book, movie or television character, especially if you're uninterested in full cosplay attire.

Alternatively, attendees here and there have been known to appear in cosplay from head to toe. Cosplay is simply people wearing costumes that appear similar to or exactly the same as a character from a movie, TV show, comic book, etc.

4. Who should I expect to see at Comic-Con?

The Comic-Con guest list changes from year to year. Check the attendee list of the location you plan to appear at. Celebrities and creators that attend will depend on new materials and projects with an upcoming release date.

Typically, you can expect actors to be present at the event, as well as more "behind the scenes" creators like writers and artists.

At Comic Con-International in 2023, Simu Liu, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Wesley, Kesha, Jacob Batalon, Lupita Nyong’o, Chris Pratt, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Danai Gurira, Michaela Coel, James Gunn, Terry Crews, Keanu Reeves and Chris Pine were in attendance.