Giada de Laurentiis, 49, stuns on the beach in red swimsuit

Giada de Laurentiis enjoyed a break from her busy schedule with a dip in the ocean.

The celebrity chef, 49, was snapped splashing around in the waves in Miami Beach, Fla., on Wednesday. She stunned in a red one-piece swimsuit, cowboy hat and cat-eye-shaped sunglasses.

De Laurentiis is in town to host Barilla Italian Bites on the Beach and a dinner at Prime Private, which are both sold-out events.

The previous day, she posted a photo with her daughter, Jade, which showed the pair taking a tour of the Everglades. "GATOR TOUR baby!!" she captioned the photo of them on an airboat. "#mommymoments."

De Laurentiis shares Jade, 11, with ex-husband Todd Thompson. But for the past three years, she's been in a relationship with TV producer Shane Farley.

“Shane’s a lot of fun. He’s very spontaneous and loves to laugh,” the Food Network star told People magazine in 2018. “It’s one of my favorite things about our relationship.”

“After I got divorced, I spent about a year and a half alone, not dating, just figuring things out. I had been with Jade’s dad for 25 years. I didn’t know what it meant to not be married,” she said. “Once I got settled, [Shane and I] reconnected and I felt like a kid again.”

Meanwhile, Farley had gushed: “Giada is one of the most positive people I have ever met. She’s warm and absolutely beautiful -- what you see on the outside is there on the inside, as well.”

De Laurentiis admitted at the time that she does find it hard to balance work and family life and relies on her team to help.

“What’s helped me be successful is being OK with knowing I can’t do it all. I have a wonderful team of people around me that help me every day,” she said. “Getting along with my ex-husband really helps, as well. We’re supportive of each other and, in turn, supportive of Jade.”