George H.W. Bush and his 'SNL' impersonator Dana Carvey: 3 funny sketches to watch

Comedian Dana Carvey may have poked fun at former George H.W. Bush during his presidency nearly 30 years ago, but that didn’t stop the former "Saturday Night Live" star and the 41st president from having a decades-long friendship.

“Dana has given me a lot of laughs,” Bush said at a December 1992 holiday party that Carvey attended after the 41st president lost the presidency to Bill Clinton, according to The Washington Post. “And the fact that we can laugh at each other is a very fundamental thing."

In fact, there was at least one moment where Bush took a line from Carvey's impression of him.

"Wouldn't be prudent, wouldn't be prudent at this juncture," Carvey, during his impersonation of the president at the holiday party, says. Bush later borrowed the line during a public appearance.

Bush passed away Friday night at the age of 94. In light of his death, check out these three funny and memorable SNL sketches where Carvey portrayed the late president.

Season 15, 1989

In this SNL episode in 1989, Carvey, portraying Bush, talks about the “drug problem” in the White House and Hurricane Hugo, which was “not his fault” Carvey jokes.

Season 17, 1991

In this episode during season 17 in 1991, Carvey, as Bush, talks about the U.S. economy and his newly purchased Presto Salad Shooter, among other topics.

“I’m not afraid to say recession… Recession! Recession! Recession!” he says. “In fact, I’ll say it all day because we’re not in a recession.”

Season 25, 2000

Though Bush's presidency was over at this time, his son, George W. Bush, would be soon elected as the 43rd President of the United States. In this SNL sketch, Carvey, again portraying Bush, helps George W. Bush (Will Ferrell) prepare before he takes on Al Gore in a debate.

"You have to be evasive; when they ask you a question you gotta be slip-slidin' away," he advises.