George H.W. Bush’s children and grandchildren pay homage to late president

Former President George H.W. Bush’s family celebrated his life and paid homage to the late commander in chief after he died Friday at age 94.

His son former President George W. Bush released a statement following his father’s death.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens."

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush tweeted Saturday, “I already miss the greatest human being that I will ever know. Love you Dad!”

Jenna Bush Hager, Bush’s granddaughter, shared her condolences on Instagram Saturday morning.

“Waking up missing this giant of a man who gave me everything,” she wrote. “He taught me and my family about service, family, decency, the power of gentle words and a beautiful heart. I will miss him desperately but so happy he and my grandmother are back together.”

She also posted a political cartoon showing her grandfather being reunited with her grandmother and Robin, their daughter who died of leukemia in 1953.

“This brought me such comfort this morning,” she wrote. “I had the opportunity to talk with my grandpa about the afterlife.”



Bush’s grandson George P. Bush, the commissioner of the Texas General Land Office, called his grandfather the “greatest man” he knew.

“My grandfather was the greatest man I ever knew,” he tweeted. “His life spanned the American Century – he fought in World War II …. Took part in the Texas oil boom … served out a distinguished career in public service including serving as president during the final days of the Cold War.”

Bush is expected to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. He is survived by five children and 17 grandchildren.