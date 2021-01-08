George Clooney says Capitol riots puts President Trump and his family ‘into the dustbin of history’

George Clooney is continuing to speak out on current issues and commented on the recent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of KCRW’s "The Business" podcast, Clooney, 59, lamented the display by pro-Trump protestors and told show host Kim Masters, "It's devastating to watch the people's house being desecrated in that way."

"It is also a tremendous overreach in a way," the "Midnight Sky" actor declared, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Everybody kept waiting for, what's the one thing, the straw that breaks the camel's back and it just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved and outrage didn't even matter anymore, even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him. None of that seemed to matter. This mattered."

The actor pressed: "This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Ivanka, all of them, into the dustbin of history. That name will now forever be associated with insurrection."

Clooney further referenced a remark made by former White House Chief of Staff, General John F. Kelly, in which the former staffer suggested that if he was a member of the cabinet [Kelly] would have voted to remove Trump from office by voting to invoke the 25th Amendment.

"This is a big, big difference," said Clooney. "If this is what it takes to set us on the right path, I think that, not that it's worth it, it's not worth it in any shape or form, but at least we should find something hopeful to come out of some of this disaster."

Many in Hollywood expressed their disappointment with the events that took place on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

"Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!!" Ashton Kutcher urged in a tweet. "That’s being a patriot!"

"Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker called the display "Unimaginable" and "Disgraceful" in a tweet to her fans.

"So many to hold responsible. You know who you are," added Parker. "You dismissed the violent, divisive, cruel rhetoric. You made excuses. Cowards He/you are not leaders. We will try to re-build. You will try to live with yourselves."

Meanwhile, Karlie Kloss, the model and wife of Joshua Kushner and brother to the son-in-law and senior advisor to President Donald Trump, also didn't hold back, writing, "Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American."

Others, including standup comic Sarah Silverman, actors Ben Stiller, Josh Gad, Pink, Cynthia Nixon and Sacha Baron Cohen also took to social media to weigh in on the matter and called for immediate action to be taken to move the country forward.