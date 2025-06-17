'General Hospital's' Jack Wagner says keeping separate homes with new wife 'works' for them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"General Hospital" star Jack Wagner and his wife, Michelle Wolf, have no plans to move in together after tying the knot in May.

Wagner and Wolf agreed not to "rock the boat" and stick to the routine they formed while dating as they take on marriage.

"It's an adjustment in terms of my schedule, for sure, right? And Michelle's a singer, and she has an R&B rock band, so she's just a monster singer. We're able to make it work," Wagner said in an interview with Parade.

The soap opera star admitted that neither party has "really changed anything" in their relationship.

"It's kind of cool, you know? She has her place. I still have mine. We're both super comfortable in our places and going back and forth, and so we've decided, let's not rock the boat and sell this and sell that and try to find something," he said.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" actor continued, "We take a couple nights off, and then we trade off who's going to be where because I think we both know that the older we are, it's nice to have a little space. Not too much, but it's okay! It works."

Wagner and Wolf began dating in 2021, according to People. The outlet reported that Wolf shared an image from their wedding day on her Instagram account, which is now private.

"We did it!!!!!! MARRIED in front of our little family!! #MrAndMrs," Wolf wrote, per People. In the photo was herself with her new husband, Wagner's son, Peter, and her daughter, Ornella.

Wagner and his ex-wife Kristina shared two sons. Their son, Harrison, died in 2022 from "fentanyl and alprazolam intoxication," the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner told Fox News Digital at the time. He was 27.

His death in June 2022 was listed as an "accident" in the coroner's report. Xanax is a common brand name for alprazolam.

Jack and Kristina were married for 13 years before their divorce was finalized in 2006.

Following Jack's divorce, he was in a longtime romance with Heather Locklear beginning in 2007.

The couple, who worked together on "Melrose Place" in the '90s, became engaged in 2011 but called off their nuptials only three months later.

