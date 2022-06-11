Jack and Kristina Wagner set up scholarship in son’s name to help people struggling with addiction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jack and Kristina Wagner are honoring their late son by helping others who struggle with addiction.

Following Harrison Wagner’s death last week, his parents founded The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund. The former "General Hospital" co-stars described their son as "a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in."

"He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," a statement on the fund’s website says. "We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."

The website indicates that all the money donated to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund will go directly towards the rent of young men at New Life House. This organization is a sober living community founded to "serve young men in recovery," their website shares.

The website notes that their founder, Perry Petacia, formed the Los Angeles community with a vision in mind.

New Life House is "a group of sober living facilities in Torrance, in Los Angeles, with a vision of not just helping men abstain from alcohol and drug dependence, but rather transforming the lifestyles of alcoholics and addicts and teaching the life skills necessary to succeed."

Harrison was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. He was 27.

Harrison is Jack and Kristina’s youngest son from their marriage. The former couple wed in 1993 and separated in 2006. They also share a son, Peter, 31, who recently remembered his brother on social media.

"Always with you," Peter captioned his post of images with Harrison on Instagram.

Harrison struggled with addiction in the past, but it's unclear if substance abuse played a part in his death. Jack previously spoke out in fear for his youngest son's addiction issues after he relapsed in 2016 and went missing for one week.

"I’m going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I’ll start," Jack tweeted at the time.

"I fear for my youngest sons safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5days."

He gave fans a hopeful update the following day when he announced Harrison had been in contact: "He’s 21 & in charge of his life, ty for the lv & prayers, please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all."

