Bob Saget's death: Candace Cameron Bure says she relied on God to cope, ‘I don’t question my faith’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Cameron Bure has been relying on her faith in God to cope with her TV dad’s death.

Bob Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in a room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The 65-year-old had performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

"I don’t question my faith," the actress told Us Weekly on Wednesday. "I believe with all of my heart that God knows everything that’s happening and there’s nothing that catches him by surprise. He doesn’t make mistakes."

Despite the 45-year-old's unshakeable faith, the star admitted that Saget’s passing did leave her searching for answers.

BOB SAGET'S FAMILY FILES SUIT TO BLOCK FURTHER RELEASE OF RECORDS RELATED TO STAR'S DEATH TO PROTECT ‘PRIVACY’

"Of course, I’m gonna have a lot of questions when I get to talk to God face to face one day," Cameron Bure told the outlet. "It always makes me cling closer to God… I mean, I love God in the good times, but I’m so grateful that he’s there in the difficult times."

Following Saget’s passing, Cameron Bure took to Instagram and honored her beloved "Full House" castmate.

"Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon?" Cameron Bure began her post. "We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud," she shared. "We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again. I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, ‘oh, btw, it’s me Bob’ after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time."

"I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith," Cameron Bure continued. "You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody. You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you. I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love."

"I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart," she concluded her post. "Even with this gigantic tear in it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The medical examiner said that Saget had died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backward fall. A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters from a previous marriage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.