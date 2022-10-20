Geena Davis says she’s ‘grateful’ she had her kids in her 40s: ‘I wanted to wait’

Geena Davis said this week she’s "grateful" she had her three children later in life because she hoped she would be "more evolved" as a person and a better parent for them to model.

The 66-year-old actress told the co-hosts of British talk show "Loose Women" on Wednesday "I’m just really grateful that I had children in my 40s. And I wanted to wait, hoping that I could still have kids but I thought I’ll be more evolved the later – longer that I wait because I did have a sense that I wasn’t – that I didn’t have a lot of self-esteem, I guess is what you’d call it, but I was really determined that my kids would have self-esteem."

The "Beetlejuice" star shares daughter Alizeh, 20, and twin sons Kaiis and Kian, 18, with her ex-husband Reza Jarrahy. Their divorce was finalized last year after two decades together.

Davis gave birth to her daughter when she was 46 and she was 48 when she had her twins.

She revealed that in her own youth she felt she learned more from what her parents "modeled" than what they told her.

"I picked up more from the way my parents modeled their behavior than telling me how to be," she told one of the co-hosts who asked her about how she tries to "empower" her children.

Davis also discussed her forthcoming memoir "Dying of Politeness" on the show, explaining her current "mission in life" is to "close the gap between when something happens and I’m able to react authentically to it. I had such a constant, horrible case of thinking of what I should have said later or what I should have done later."

She said she learned that from her own parents in New England where people are "insanely polite."

"It’s not just polite but the best thing you can do is have no needs – don’t need anything from anybody else – no, no , no, thank you, you know. And don’t mind me, I’m deserving or whatever," she said about New Englanders.

In 2020, the "Thelma & Louise" actress also told The Guardian, "I always felt lucky that I had my kids late, because I just feel like I changed so much. I always knew I wanted kids, but what I was doing waiting that long, I don’t know. I never tried before, in other words. But it’s been great. And twins are fun!"

Davis was previously married to Renny Harlin, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Emmolo.