Gary Sinise open to Hollywood comeback under 'right circumstances'

Gary Sinise would make a Hollywood comeback — if the opportunity was right.

During an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of the PBS National Memorial Day Concert, the actor said that he would return to the film and television business if the circumstances aligned.

"I can't leave home for the amount of time that I used to go and shoot a movie or something like that, but if the right thing came along — under the right circumstances and it felt right and the timing was good and it didn't take me away from home too much — I would absolutely consider it," Sinise said.

"It's all about timing, and it's all about the project and the people that would be involved in it. I've been blessed, you know, like I said, when you're on television on a hit show for nine years ('CSI: NY'), you can put some money away, and I've been able to use that money for good, and you know, now I can kind of be selective about what I'm doing in life."

Back in 2019, Sinise took a break from Hollywood to care for his son McCanna, known as Mac, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called chordoma. Mac died from cancer in 2024.

"If the right project came. I would consider it, no doubt." — Gary Sinise

Sinise is grateful for his movie and TV career, giving him the financial freedom to care for his son during his final years.

"I had a blessed career and I financially did well. And I've been able to build a foundation. I've been able to take care of the family. I was able to take care of my son during a very difficult time because he needed round-the-clock nursing care and that's not paid for by the insurance. So, there were a lot of things I've been able to do because I had a successful movie and television career," said Sinise.

"If the right project came. I would consider it, no doubt. I'm not out there pounding the pavement right now. Occasionally doing a paid speech or paid narration or something that only takes a little bit of time, doesn't take me away from home too long," he said. "So, I put a little money away, and it helps keeps things flat, where I don't have to dip into the investments too much because I save those for special things that I want to support and donate to."

Sinise told Fox News Digital that there were projects he passed on to be home with his family.

"There have been some things I've had to say I was unavailable for the amount of time that it would take. Some television series that would take me away from home, you know, every week and that kind of thing. I just can't do it with the situation that we're in now. With the family. I have to find the right... kind of thing," he said.

Sinise said he's been talking to some people about projects that would align with his current lifestyle.

"I'm talking to a few people about a couple of different things that would fit the lifestyle right now a little bit better. And that's important, you know. I got five grandkids. We're hoping for more. Leaving home for long periods of time is just not anything I want to do," he said.

"I put in my time doing that for many years and had some great wonderful projects, and they took me away from home quite a bit when my kids were young."

"Right now, I want to stay home a lot more, and I'm fulfilled with the mission of the Gary Sinise Foundation." he admitted.

The actor founded his foundation in 2011 to support veterans, first responders and their families through various programs, including smart homes, mental wellness initiatives and community outreach.

Aside from running the Gary Sinise Foundation, the "CSI: NY" actor will be returning for the 19th year as the PBS Memorial Day Concert's co-host.

Sinise told Fox News Digital that he initially got involved in the event after being invited by NFL legend Joe Montana.

"He called me and said, ‘Have you heard about the National Memorial Day Concert?’ And I said, 'No, I haven't.' He said, 'Well, I just got involved with it a couple of years ago. It's a big concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol, and it's televised on PBS,'" Sinise said.

Montana then invited Sinise and his band to perform at the 2005 Memorial Day concert. The following year, he was asked to come back and co-host with Montana.

Sinise described the annual concert as a "national memorial service for our fallen heroes."

"Memorial Day is about remembering and honoring those who have sacrificed, given their lives in service to our country over the years. We still have over 130,000 Americans buried in 26 different cemeteries overseas because of the sacrifices that were made during World War II and what not. That's a lot of sacrifice to keep us free over the years," he said.

During the show, military service members and their families are showcased, and a spotlight is shined on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The National Memorial Day Concert will air on PBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The show can also be live-streamed on PBS on Memorial Day.