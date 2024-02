Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Travis Kelce has friends in high places — namely Garth Brooks, who offered to fly the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk grand opening in Nashville next month.

Brooks was inspired to fly the Super Bowl champ to the March 7 opening after hearing Kelce’s viral performance of his 1990 hit "Friends in Low Places" at the Super Bowl victory parade last week.

"Did you guys see Travis Kelce’s version of ‘Friends in Low Places?’ Did you see him sing this?" the 62-year-old asked on his latest episode of "Inside Studio G," adding "I loved it. I thought it was fantastic. It blew me away because I’m sitting there watching it as it’s going down, right? I never expected that."

He then personally offered to fly Kelce to Nashville for the opening if he’d try another go at "Friends in Low Places."

"Big man, I’m just telling you this. I will be at [the] grand opening if you’re there. I’ll send a plane if you want, and come and get another shot at the title," he said, laughing. "If you want to come sing that, I’ll send a plane."

Brooks said Kelce could bring his brother or his "gang," noting that the private jet seats 11 people.

"So, yes, I’ll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little ‘Friends in Low Places’ in Friends in Low Places," he said.

The country star said that Kelce’s "Friends in Low Places" performance, for him, came in just second to the athlete’s rendition of "Viva Las Vegas" immediately after winning the Super Bowl. "It was fantastic, it’s great," he asserted.

Brooks’ crew seemed slightly less impressed with Kelce’s impromptu serenades.

"Well, it was a version, I guess," one person off-camera said of his rendition of "Friends in Low Places," and another joked, "Everyone’s saying it was ‘something'" referring to Kelce's "Viva Las Vegas" belting.

"I love him," Brooks added. "I love his brother. I love his mama. "It’s just all good. It’s great."