'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington shares 'excruciatingly embarrassing' fan encounter

Kit Harington, who?

The "Game of Thrones" star recently shared a hilarious encounter he had with someone he thought was a fan during an outing in London.

"Sometimes, someone comes up to you in the center of town, usually a tourist, and they’re like, ‘Could you take a photo?' And you’re like, ‘Yeah, sure,'" he said in a behind-the-scenes video while promoting Zynga’s new video game, "Game of Thrones: Legends," according to Page Six.

"You go and you put your arm around them, and they’re like, ‘No, no, no, of me and Big Ben,'" he added.

Harington said he got "absolutely ripped by [his] mates" after the "excruciatingly embarrassing" moment.

Though Harington admitted these seemingly awkward interactions "happen quite often," he said his fans are "always wonderful."

The actor, who portrayed Jon Snow in the HBO series for eight seasons, from 2011 to 2019, recently opened up about his thoughts on the prequel series, "House of Dragon," which just wrapped its second season.

"I just can’t watch it," Harington told The Associated Press. "I think, for me, it’s just I’ve spent too long there. And I wish them all the best. I hear it’s wonderful and going really well. But I don’t think I’ll ever watch that show, and I don’t think I’ll watch ‘Game of Thrones’ again for a few years."

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, told Variety last year she "just can’t do it" either.

"It’s so weird. It’s so weird. It’s so strange," she said. "It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘Do you want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? You want to go back to that school reunion?’ That’s kind of how it feels. I’m avoiding it."

In June 2022, the show's creator and author, George R.R. Martin , revealed Harington would star in a Jon Snow spinoff series, "Snow."

At the time, Harington spoke about his character's state of mind.

"I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly," Harington said during a Q&A at the Game of Thrones Convention in December 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly. "At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded, and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse."

Earlier this year, however, Harington confirmed the show had been put on pause.

"Currently, it’s off the table because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough," Harington told ScreenRant. "So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf."