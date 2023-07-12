Gabrielle Union, 50, fires back at haters who think she should cover up

While Gabrielle Union seems to have plenty of time to go on a number of vacations with her family, there is one thing she doesn't have time for: haters.

The 50-year-old often shares swimsuit photos of herself as she and husband Dwyane Wade take their brood to various beach locales around the world, and while some people feel the need to criticize her for being "too old" to share these kinds of photos, she has a pretty pointed response of her own.

Speaking on the "Who What Wear" podcast, Union said, "Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still, like, wearing bikinis?’"

"I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just bikinis,'" she said. "'They are thongs. And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my a-- literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket.'"

She added, "I don’t know, that might just be for you, for that one commenter ... this is for you b---h, and it’s just gonna be like me in a thong like a-- up in the casket."

The actress also said, "[When you’re] 35, they start treating you like you’ve got osteoporosis. You start becoming invisible, and it’s a weird, empty feeling to feel like you’re disappearing in front of your own eyes …"

"You start taking on the same attitude as society that believes that you lack value."

"I don’t want anyone else to feel that invisibility and that sense of worthlessness because the only people that we need to validate us is us," she said. "And sometimes, the more that you validate your damn self, the more people are like, ‘Yeah.’"

If this is her trick, then it definitely seems to be working.

In her latest swimsuit pic, in which she's pictured along with Wade and their children, Kaavia and Zaya, the comments were largely positive.

However, that's not always the case.

While there are still many positive comments on her previous posts, there's also a lot of negativity.

On a post that featured a video of Union swimming in a salt lake, one person wrote, "At your big age you still don’t know who you truly are?!? Smh. its disturbing. Like find a mirror and map and redirect yourself out of Misery lol. Let's pray for Gabrielle she’s always putting on out of desperation and it shows."

On another post, one showing Union in a thong bikini, a follower told her, "Ugh ur married Gabby, hmm not on the social media for everyone to see ur backside please."

Another griped, "What happened to decency?"