Gabrielle Union, 50, fires back at haters who think she should cover up

Gabrielle Union has been married to Dwyane Wade since 2014

By Emily Trainham | Fox News
While Gabrielle Union seems to have plenty of time to go on a number of vacations with her family, there is one thing she doesn't have time for: haters.

The 50-year-old often shares swimsuit photos of herself as she and husband Dwyane Wade take their brood to various beach locales around the world, and while some people feel the need to criticize her for being "too old" to share these kinds of photos, she has a pretty pointed response of her own.

Speaking on the "Who What Wear" podcast, Union said, "Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still, like, wearing bikinis?’"

GABRIELLE UNION CONFESSES SHE ‘FELT ENTITLED’ TO CHEAT IN FIRST MARRIAGE WITH CHRIS HOWARD: ‘DYSFUNCTIONAL’

Split image of Gabrielle Union at an event and at the beach

Gabrielle Union is perfectly comfortable sharing swimsuit pics. (Nina Westervelt / Variety via Getty Images / Gabrielle Union / Instagram)

"I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just bikinis,'" she said. "'They are thongs. And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my a-- literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket.'"

She added, "I don’t know, that might just be for you, for that one commenter ... this is for you b---h, and it’s just gonna be like me in a thong like a-- up in the casket."

The actress also said, "[When you’re] 35, they start treating you like you’ve got osteoporosis. You start becoming invisible, and it’s a weird, empty feeling to feel like you’re disappearing in front of your own eyes …"

Gabrielle Union at "The Collaboration" on Broadway

Gabrielle Union is unbothered by the people who criticize her. (Bruce Glikas / WireImage / File)

"You start taking on the same attitude as society that believes that you lack value."

"I don’t want anyone else to feel that invisibility and that sense of worthlessness because the only people that we need to validate us is us," she said. "And sometimes, the more that you validate your damn self, the more people are like, ‘Yeah.’"

BIKINI BABES OVER 60: DEMI MOORE, SHARON STONE AND JANE SEYMOUR HEAT THINGS UP

If this is her trick, then it definitely seems to be working.

Gabrielle Union Strange World Disney premiere

Gabrielle Union is proud of her body. (Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / File)

In her latest swimsuit pic, in which she's pictured along with Wade and their children, Kaavia and Zaya, the comments were largely positive.

However, that's not always the case.

A photo of Gabrielle Union in a red bikini

Gabrielle Union enjoys a day at the beach. (Gabrielle Union / Instagram)

While there are still many positive comments on her previous posts, there's also a lot of negativity. 

On a post that featured a video of Union swimming in a salt lake, one person wrote, "At your big age you still don’t know who you truly are?!? Smh. its disturbing. Like find a mirror and map and redirect yourself out of Misery lol. Let's pray for Gabrielle she’s always putting on out of desperation and it shows."

On another post, one showing Union in a thong bikini, a follower told her, "Ugh ur married Gabby, hmm not on the social media for everyone to see ur backside please."

Another griped, "What happened to decency?"

Trending