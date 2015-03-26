From Olivia Wilde to Kristen Stewart: Who Was Your Favorite Star at Comic-Con?

Comic-Con 2011 has come and gone, featuring a parade of stars that often had little (if anything) to do with comic books.

For example, superhottie Olivia Wilde was not only plugging this Friday's blockbuster flick "Cowboys & Aliens" (which is based on a graphic novel), but also the Justin Timberlake-Amanda Seyfried sci-fi movie "In Time," in which she plays Timberlake's mom.

SODHAEAD SLIDESHOW: See the biggest stars at this year's Comic-Con.

Kristen Stewart was there with Chris Hemsworth of "Thor" to create buzz for her movie "Snow White and the Huntsman" -- and, of course, to reveal snippets of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn."

Click through our slideshow and let us know: From Emma Stone to Channing Tatum to Coach Beiste of "Glee," who was your favorite star at Comic-Con?