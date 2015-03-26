Expand / Collapse search
From Olivia Wilde to Kristen Stewart: Who Was Your Favorite Star at Comic-Con?

By | SodaHead.com
Actress Olivia Wilde arrives for the world premier of Universal Pictures motion picture "Cowboys &amp; Aliens" in conjunction with Comic Con in San Diego, California July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Comic-Con 2011 has come and gone, featuring a parade of stars that often had little (if anything) to do with comic books.

For example, superhottie Olivia Wilde was not only plugging this Friday's blockbuster flick "Cowboys & Aliens" (which is based on a graphic novel), but also the Justin Timberlake-Amanda Seyfried sci-fi movie "In Time," in which she plays Timberlake's mom.

SODHAEAD SLIDESHOW: See the biggest stars at this year's Comic-Con. 

Kristen Stewart was there with Chris Hemsworth of "Thor" to create buzz for her movie "Snow White and the Huntsman" -- and, of course, to reveal snippets of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn."

Click through our slideshow and let us know: From Emma Stone to Channing Tatum to Coach Beiste of "Glee," who was your favorite star at Comic-Con?