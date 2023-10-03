A snapshot into Jennifer Aniston's decades-long career in the TV and film industries

next Image 1 of 11

Jennifer Aniston has acted in movies and television shows over the years across genres, although her most notable work is playing Rachel Green in the '90s sitcom, "Friends."

Aniston was born on Feb. 11, 1969 into a family of actors. Her father, John Aniston, played Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives."

Aniston's acting career began with television roles in shows like "Molloy," "Ferris Bueller," "The Edge" and "Muddling Through." The first big movie role Aniston had was in the 1992 horror film, "Leprechaun."

It was in 1994 when Aniston first appeared as Rachel in "Friends," alongside David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. Aniston's lovable character on the show had many memorable moments throughout the 10 years it aired, including her on-again, off-again relationship with Schwimmer's character Ross Geller. Aniston earned an Emmy for her performance in the show in 2002 and a Golden Globe in 2003. She has also earned several People's Choice Awards over the years, including People's Icon in 2019.

While acting on "Friends," Aniston also picked up movie roles in films like "Picture Perfect," "The Object of My Affection," "Office Space," "The Good Girl," "Bruce Almighty" and "Along Came Polly."

After "Friends," Aniston's success continued. "The Break-Up," "Marley & Me," "He's Just Not That Into You," "The Bounty Hunter," "The Switch," "Just Go with It," "Horrible Bosses," "We're The Millers," "Cake," "Mother's Day," "Office Christmas Party," "Dumplin'" and "Murder Mystery" are just a few popular films starring Aniston. In 2019, she went back to her TV roots for "The Morning Show" with Reese Witherspoon.

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until their divorce in 2005. She was then married to Justin Theroux from 2015 until 2018.