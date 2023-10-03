Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jennifer Aniston

A snapshot into Jennifer Aniston's decades-long career in the TV and film industries

Aniston's career took off after playing the iconic role of Rachel Green in 'Friends'

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Cast of "Friends"
    Image 1 of 11

    Jennifer Aniston's career took off from landing the role of Rachel Green on "Friends." She played the character for 10 years. (Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

  • Jennifer Aniston in a scene from "The Good Girl"
    Image 2 of 11

    While acting in "Friends," Jennifer Aniston started to pick up more movie roles, including the 2002 film, "The Good Girl." (20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

  • Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
    Image 3 of 11

    Jennifer Aniston was married to fellow actor Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Ten years after her divorce with Pitt, she married another actor, Justin Theroux, but they announced their divorce in 2018. (HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller
    Image 4 of 11

    Jennifer Aniston played Ben Stiller's love interest in the 2004 rom-com, "Along Came Polly." (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

  • Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston on set of "The Break Up"
    Image 5 of 11

    Jennifer Aniston has continued to take on roles in popular romantic comedies over the years, including the 2006 film, "The Break-Up" with Vince Vaughn. (Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

  • Cast of "He's Just Not That Into You"
    Image 6 of 11

    Jennifer Aniston starred in the 2009 rom-com, "He's Just Not That Into You" along a star-studded cast. Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Connelly, Ginnifer Goodwin, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck and Justin Long all starred in the film. (Lester Cohen/WireImage)

  • Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston
    Image 7 of 11

    Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler starred in "The Bounty Hunter" in 2010. ( Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

  • Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler "Just Go With It" premiere
    Image 8 of 11

    Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have had a long-lasting friendship. The two have co-starred in several movies together, starting with "Just Go With It" in 2011. In 2019, they were both in "Murder Mystery" and the 2023 sequel. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

  • Cast of "Horrible Bosses"
    Image 9 of 11

    In 2011, Jennifer Aniston was in the comedy, "Horrible Bosses." She was also in the movie's 2014 sequel. (Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

  • Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston
    Image 10 of 11

    Jason Sudeikis is another actor that Jennifer Aniston has worked with multiple times in her career. After being in "The Bounty Hunter" and "Horrible Bosses" together, they were also in "We're the Millers," "Mother's Day" and "Horrible Bosses 2." ( Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage)

  • Jennifer Aniston on set of "The Morning Show"
    Image 11 of 11

    Jennifer Aniston has played Alex Levy in "The Morning Show" since 2019, alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Jennifer Aniston has acted in movies and television shows over the years across genres, although her most notable work is playing Rachel Green in the '90s sitcom, "Friends." 

Aniston was born on Feb. 11, 1969 into a family of actors. Her father, John Aniston, played Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives." 

Aniston's acting career began with television roles in shows like "Molloy," "Ferris Bueller," "The Edge" and "Muddling Through." The first big movie role Aniston had was in the 1992 horror film, "Leprechaun."

JENNIFER ANISTON, ADAM SANDLER'S 30-YEAR FRIENDSHIP STARTED WITH A PICKLE 

It was in 1994 when Aniston first appeared as Rachel in "Friends," alongside David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. Aniston's lovable character on the show had many memorable moments throughout the 10 years it aired, including her on-again, off-again relationship with Schwimmer's character Ross Geller. Aniston earned an Emmy for her performance in the show in 2002 and a Golden Globe in 2003. She has also earned several People's Choice Awards over the years, including People's Icon in 2019. 

While acting on "Friends," Aniston also picked up movie roles in films like "Picture Perfect," "The Object of My Affection," "Office Space," "The Good Girl," "Bruce Almighty" and "Along Came Polly." 

After "Friends," Aniston's success continued. "The Break-Up," "Marley & Me," "He's Just Not That Into You," "The Bounty Hunter," "The Switch," "Just Go with It," "Horrible Bosses," "We're The Millers," "Cake," "Mother's Day," "Office Christmas Party," "Dumplin'" and "Murder Mystery" are just a few popular films starring Aniston. In 2019, she went back to her TV roots for "The Morning Show" with Reese Witherspoon. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until their divorce in 2005. She was then married to Justin Theroux from 2015 until 2018. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending