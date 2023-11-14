Expand / Collapse search
Friends

Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ costar Matt LeBlanc shares touching tribute: 'You're finally free'’

Matthew Perry's cause of death has not yet been revealed

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Matthew Perry: I want to be remembered for helping people with addiction Video

Matthew Perry: I want to be remembered for helping people with addiction

Licensed clinical social worker Andrew Vitale sits down with Ainsley Earhardt to discuss the dangers of addiction relapse and remember 'Friends' star Matthew Perry.

Matt LeBlanc has broken his silence on the death of his "Friends" costar, Matthew Perry.

Although the cast of the beloved sitcom released a joint statement following the news of Perry's death, LeBlanc is the first cast member to make an individual statement. He shared a series of photos of himself with Perry from the show, and dedicated a moving message to his friend.

"Matthew," he began. "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."

MATTHEW PERRY'S TOXICOLOGY REPORT ‘SHOULD BE FINISHED,' FORMER MEDICAL EXAMINER SAYS

Cast of "Friends" sitting in front of fountain

Perry was 24 years old when he was cast on "Friends." (NBC)

He continued, "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love."

LeBlanc concluded his message by joking, "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.