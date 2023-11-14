Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ costar Matt LeBlanc shares touching tribute: 'You're finally free'’

Matt LeBlanc has broken his silence on the death of his "Friends" costar, Matthew Perry.

Although the cast of the beloved sitcom released a joint statement following the news of Perry's death, LeBlanc is the first cast member to make an individual statement. He shared a series of photos of himself with Perry from the show, and dedicated a moving message to his friend.

"Matthew," he began. "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."

He continued, "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love."

LeBlanc concluded his message by joking, "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."