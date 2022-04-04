'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' co-star weighs in on Will Smith, Chris Rock drama

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tatyana Ali weighed in on the Oscars drama between her "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Ali admitted her "heart aches for what happened" at the 94th Academy Awards in a statement shared Sunday to Twitter.

"I love #WillSmith very much. @chrisrock didn’t deserve to be hit. Period. My heart aches for what has happened. I don’t know what caused that chaos & confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart. I’ve seen him many times try his best to do what is right. I believe in him."

Ali appeared alongside Smith for all six seasons of "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," which ran from 1990 until 1996.

Rock appeared in the episode "Get A Job" in 1996.

Smith stormed the Oscars stage and slapped Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. The actor went on to win the Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard" less than an hour after the altercation.

The following day, the Academy launched a formal investigation and set a board meeting to make a decision on potential consequences. By Friday, Smith had resigned from the Academy himself.

Smith announced his resignation in a statement via his representative.

"I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," Smith said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."

Smith also apologized to Rock via a statement shared on his Instagram.