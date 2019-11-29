Rapper French Montana released from ICU after nine days

French Montana was finally released from the intensive care unit after nine days at the hospital.

“Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support,” he wrote on Instagram Thursday. “I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time!!!”

Friends continued to send their well-wishes, including fellow rapper Busta Rhymes, who commented, “Allah is the Greatest!! Love you family. Speedy recovery bruddah!!”

The “Unforgettable” rapper was hospitalized on Nov. 21 after suffering cardiac issues and nausea.

Montana, 35, joked on his Instagram Stories on Thanksgiving, “Day 9 [thumbs up emoji] send me a plate lol.”

It is unclear whether the rapper remains hospitalized, although he is out of ICU.

A rep for Montana could not immediately be reached for comment.

