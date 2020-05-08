Freeform to launch 'Love in the Time of Corona' TV series about 'quarantine romance'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic has inspired a new show making its way to television later this year.

Freeform announced on Thursday that it has ordered a limited series titled "Love in the Time of Corona" that focuses on navigating relationships while in quarantine.

"This four-part romantic comedy series is a funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection during this time of social distancing," a press release states.

The series will follow characters who are "sheltering in their homes, some of whom are wondering if a hookup with a roommate can ever be casual, while another is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex."

The network promises the show "knows no bounds" and will be filmed remotely while using actors' actual living spaces as the set.

“This is the perfect show for a generation who is learning to love and be loved in a time when the entire world is telling them to stay six feet apart,” said Lauren Corrao, executive vice president, Programming and Development, at Freeform. “Although the constraints have been difficult during this time, immense creativity has flourished and we could not be more grateful that Joanna brought this series to Freeform.”

"Love in the Time of Corona" will be produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani and Anonymous Content's Robyn Meisinger.

Johnson vowed that the global health crisis will not stop the network from "forging great love stories" and creating "inspiring" content.

The show is set to hit Freeform sometime in August.