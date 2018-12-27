Frank Adonis, 'Goodfellas' actor, dead at 83

"Goodfellas" actor Frank Adonis has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 83.

According to his wife Denise, Adonis — who starred as Anthony Stabile in the 1990 iconic mob film — passed away Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

"Frank is a great father and an amazing husband," she told us on Thursday. "He is the love of my life and he was respected by his friends and his peers. We are happy he is at peace right now.”

According to Denise, Adonis was "very ill." The late actor had kidney issues, and had been on dialysis for years. She added that for the past nine days, he was on life support.

"He fought a good fight. It was rough. He was in too much pain and he wanted to go — he told us he wanted to go.

“We’re devastated," she continued. "It’s going to be hard, but we’ll get through it.”

Along with "Goodfellas," Adonis appeared in a handful of films including, "Raging Bull," "Casino," "Wall Street," and "True Romance," among others. According to IMDb, his last project was the 2017 drama "Proximity to Power."

Adonis is survived by Denise and three children.