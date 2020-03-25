Fran Drescher knocks capitalism, calls for 'general strike' amid coronavirus shutdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Actress Fran Drescher took some shots at capitalism and expressed her support for a "general strike" amid the national shutdown brought upon by the coronavirus outbreak.

The former "Nanny" star took to Twitter on Tuesday and agreed with another Twitter user who blasted the "wealthy owners of capital" who take advantage of labor.

"Of course wealthy owners of capital want labor to return to work. The wealthy have access to testing and treatment. The wealthy won't be left with massive medical debt if they get sick. Labor is being treated as the sacrificial lamb. I say it's time for a #GeneralStrike," the Twitter user said.

"I agree," Drescher responded, sharing the original tweet. "Capitalism has become another word for Ruling Class Elite! When profit is at the expense of all things of true value, we gotta problem."

Drescher later agreed with another Twitter user, who says he isn't a socialist, but called on keeping profit margins "as low as possible" to maintain resources.

"Yup. When u make kindness and compassion your compass you don't need a label of socialist or capitalist. You simply do the right thing! That’s the golden rule baby!" Drescher said.

The "Indebted" star has long been critical of capitalism on social media. During a 2017 interview with Vulture, she even described herself as an "anti-capitalist."

"I really think we need a new hybrid of systems," Drescher explained at the time. "I’m not anti-making money, don’t get me wrong. I don’t think making money is a bad thing, per se. But it has to be calibrated within the spectrum of what’s a true value. What I really tell people is, 'You might be the first ones at a global-warming rally, but meanwhile, do you know what’s in your investment portfolio? We need to not be supporting these companies at all.'"