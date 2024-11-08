Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Trump's victory creates Hollywood chaos, Sally Field trashes Harris sign

Three people arrested, charged in Argentina in connection to One Direction singer's death, Kate Middleton's cancer battle 'strengthened her Christian faith': experts

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Christina Applegate, Hulk Hogan, Sally Field

President-elect Donald Trump's victory sent Hollywood into a frenzy; Sally Field trashed Harris campaign sign. (Getty Images)

- President-elect Donald Trump's victory sends Hollywood into tailspin

- Kamala Harris supporter Sally Field trashes campaign sign after Donald Trump victory

- Trump's victory: Hollywood elite who vowed to leave US if he won are 'all talk, no walk,' expert says

cher sharone stone barbra streisand

Sharon Stone, Cher, and Barbra Streisand all said they'd leave the US if Donald Trump became president. (Getty Images)

BATTLE OF THE STARS - Grammys 2025 nominees Taylor Swift, Beatles go head-to-head for record of the year

‘BAD BLOOD’ - ‘Jeopardy!’ fans outraged over Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce diss in ‘nasty’ clue

DETAILS UNFOLDING - Liam Payne: 3 people arrested, charged in Argentina in connection to former One Direction singer's death

LIKE A PRAYER - Kate Middleton's cancer battle 'strengthened her Christian faith': experts

Kate Middleton looking back and smiling in a purple dress.

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.  (Getty Images)

INDECENT PROPOSAL - Country star Zach Bryan’s ex accuses him of emotional abuse, claims she was offered $12M to sign NDA

WHAT IS… AWKWARD - 'Jeopardy!' contestant calls out game show after awkward 'sexist' clue

A photo of Ken Jennings on "Jeopardy!" set

A "Jeopardy!" contestant called out the game show. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

ROYAL BATTLE - Prince William says 2024 was 'hardest year in my life' after Kate Middleton, King Charles' cancer diagnoses

