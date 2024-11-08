Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Trump's victory creates Hollywood chaos, Sally Field trashes Harris sign

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

Top 3:

- President-elect Donald Trump's victory sends Hollywood into tailspin

- Kamala Harris supporter Sally Field trashes campaign sign after Donald Trump victory

- Trump's victory: Hollywood elite who vowed to leave US if he won are 'all talk, no walk,' expert says

BATTLE OF THE STARS - Grammys 2025 nominees Taylor Swift, Beatles go head-to-head for record of the year

‘BAD BLOOD’ - ‘Jeopardy!’ fans outraged over Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce diss in ‘nasty’ clue

DETAILS UNFOLDING - Liam Payne: 3 people arrested, charged in Argentina in connection to former One Direction singer's death

LIKE A PRAYER - Kate Middleton's cancer battle 'strengthened her Christian faith': experts

INDECENT PROPOSAL - Country star Zach Bryan’s ex accuses him of emotional abuse, claims she was offered $12M to sign NDA

WHAT IS… AWKWARD - 'Jeopardy!' contestant calls out game show after awkward 'sexist' clue

ROYAL BATTLE - Prince William says 2024 was 'hardest year in my life' after Kate Middleton, King Charles' cancer diagnoses

