Liam Payne: 3 people arrested, charged in Argentina in connection to former One Direction singer's death

The One Direction singer died on Oct. 16 in Argentina

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
The investigation surrounding Liam Payne's death continues to unfold. 

On Wednesday, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office announced in a press release that three suspects - "one who accompanied the artist daily during his stay in the city of Buenos Aires," a hotel employee and an alleged drug dealer - have been arrested and charged in connection to the late One Direction singer's death. 

This story is developing. Check back here for update

