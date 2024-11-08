2025 Grammy nominees Taylor Swift, Beatles go head-to-head for record of the year

The Beatles, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are facing off at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

On Friday, the Recording Academy released its full list of Grammy nominations, and the Beatles earned their first nod since 1997 for their latest song, "Now and Then." The Fab Four also earned a nomination for the same song in the best rock performance category.

The Beatles' last new song, the AI-assisted "Now and Then," was released in 2023. The song used artificial intelligence to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo. It's the same technology used to separate the Beatles’ voices from background sounds during the making of director Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary series, "The Beatles: Get Back."

After the release of "Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé took the lead with the most nominations this year, bringing in 11 nods. Swift had six nominations leading up to the show.

Swift, Beyoncé and the Beatles will be battling it out in the record of the year category.

"Today we celebrate the amazing creative achievements of our music community," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement to People.

"It was an incredible year in music, and these nominations reflect the work of a voting body that is more representative of the music community than ever before. The Grammy became music’s most coveted award precisely because the recognition comes from one's peers, and I'm so grateful for the Academy's 13,000 voting members who take the time to evaluate all the amazing music, cast their votes and honor their peers. Congratulations to all the nominees."

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 2.

The 2025 award show will be the first since 2010 that Swift and Beyoncé go head-to-head for the coveted album of the year award. Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" and Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" received nods in the category.

With Beyoncé's 11 nominations at the upcoming award show, she has a total of 99 nominations, breaking the all-time record for the Recording Academy.

