Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Sharon Stone rants against Americans, Diddy's jailhouse Thanksgiving dinner

Jessie James Decker said Italy is the only place she'd leave Nashville for; Richard Gere shared details about his move to Spain with his wife.

A split image of Sharon Stone and Diddy

Sharon Stone calls Americans "ignorant" and "arrogant." Diddy was served peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for dinner on Thanksgiving in jail. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Tom Ford; Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

Top 3:

- Sharon Stone chastises 'ignorant, arrogant' Americans in rant against fascism

- Diddy’s Thanksgiving meal options in jail include peanut butter and jelly sandwiches after bail denied

- Jessie James Decker will only leave 'family oriented' Nashville for Italy

A photo of Richard Gere and his wife

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva have two young sons together. (Gotham)

'RUNAWAY' STAR - Richard Gere is looking forward to ‘living in another culture’ with move to Spain.

LUCKY TO SURVIVE - Supermodel Petra Nemcova recalls 'split seconds' before she almost died in 2004 tsunami.

‘BEST DAD’ - Bruce Willis seen in rare photo shared by daughters as he battles dementia.

A split image of Bruce Willis with his daughters and at an event

Bruce Willis looked happy in a photo shared by daughters Tallulah and Scout. (Tallulah Willis/Instagram; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

'DIDN'T HAVE A PRAYER' - 'Animal House' star John Belushi was clean on set, but comic 'couldn't escape' drugs: pal.

'I MUST BREAK YOU' - ‘Rocky’ star Dolph Lundgren is ‘finally cancer free’ after 9-year journey.

ROYAL ENVY - Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham friendship fallout ‘boils down to jealousy’: expert.

Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle's rift with Victoria Beckham "boils down to jealousy," an expert told Fox News Digital. (Getty Images)

'NOT HAPPENING' - Gwen Stefani tried to shut down ‘insane’ relationship with Blake Shelton.

