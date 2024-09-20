Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking probe, Eva Mendes' future in acting

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former protégé Shyne says disgraced music mogul 'destroyed' his life; Elle King doesn't regret sharing trauma of 'toxic' relationship with dad Rob Schneider

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Eva Mendes

Sean "Diddy" Combs was denied bail after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking crimes, and Eva Mendes may never return to acting thanks to Ryan Gosling. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

NOT COMING HOME — Diddy denied bail after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking crimes

WITHOUT A 'HITCH' — Eva Mendes may never return to acting thanks to Ryan Gosling

'SENT ME TO PRISON' — Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former protégé Shyne says disgraced music mogul 'destroyed' his life

BAD BOY FOR LIFE — Top 5 Diddy indictment bombshells: What legal experts predict for future of fallen music mogul

Sean Diddy Combs wears white cardigan

Sean "Diddy" Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in the indictment unsealed Tuesday. (Munawar Hosain)

'MY TRUTH' — Elle King doesn't regret sharing trauma of 'toxic' relationship with dad Rob Schneider: 'My truth'

ROYAL SHOWDOWN — King Charles 'fed up' with Prince Harry as he plans UK visit; reconciliation 'won't be a quick fix': expert

Prince Harry wearing a dark suit with medals walking behind his father who is in a military uniform.

King Charles is "fed up" with Prince Harry. (Getty Images)

STOP THE MUSIC — REO Speedwagon to quit touring due to 'complex situation'

TAKING ACCOUNTABILITY — Eric Roberts offers 'public apology' to sister Julia Roberts

AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER 'Dirty Dancing' star Kelly Bishop details affair with married man before finding her true love

Kelly Bishop wearing a green dress.

Kelly Bishop details her affair in a new book.  (Chad Griffith)

PIVOT — 'Friends' star David Schwimmer made 'brutal' choice to pass on film that would have made him 'a movie star'

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending