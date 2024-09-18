Eric Roberts offers 'public apology' to sister Julia Roberts

Eric Roberts' debut on "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday night provided a rare glimpse into the world of one of the most credited actors in the business.

The "Runaway Train" star's latest television gig appeared to be another step for Roberts to right past wrongs, many of which he detailed in his new memoir, "Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far."

In the book, Roberts offered his sister, Oscar winner Julia Roberts, a "public apology" for words once spoken about their famous family.

The "Righteous Gemstones" star made headlines in 2018 when he took responsibility for his sister's award-winning career, in addition to daughter Emma Roberts' status in Hollywood.

"If it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts and no Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that," he told Vanity Fair.

Roberts walked back on that statement and offered an olive branch to the "Pretty Woman" star nearly six years later.

"I hope Julia will accept this public apology. It was an asinine thing to have said," he wrote, according to People magazine.

His history in film and television roles is almost as extensive as his reputation when cameras weren't rolling.

In 1981, Roberts was involved in a car accident and was placed in a three-day coma. The accident and years of drug abuse as a cocaine addict took a toll on his mind and body, in addition to affecting his personal relationships.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if they suffered from PTSD from when it was dangerous to be around me," he admitted in the book about his bond with his sisters. "Lisa and Julia needed love and protection — instead they got fear and uncertainty.

"Of course, the biggest consequence of my drug use was losing Emma."

Roberts was in the depths of his addiction when he claimed Julia supported his ex, Kim Cunningham, in a custody battle over Emma.

"I imagine I will remain as Julia’s brother and Emma Roberts’ dad for the rest of my life," he wrote. "I’d like to make good on that, to move aside proudly and with grace. That’s part of the reason for writing the book."