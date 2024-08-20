Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Matthew Perry's final hours, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to Colombia garners scrutiny, Jenny McCarthy shares steamy picture of husband Donnie Wahlberg

Fox News Staff
Published
Matthew Perry in a black suit stands on the stage in front of a microphone split Jennifer Garner in a blue sweatshirt stands next to ex-husband Ben Affleck in a white open shirt with a maroon shirt underneath

Matthew Perry allegedly made a final demand to his assistant before his death in October. Jennifer Garner and her ex-husband Ben Affleck reunited in Japan. (Getty Images)

FINAL HOURS - Matthew Perry's final hours included alleged demand to assistant: 'Shoot me up with a big one.'

'BEST FRIEND EXES' - Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite in Japan as 'best friend exes' amid Jennifer Lopez split rumors: source.

Prince Harry laughs in a blue t-shirt and sunglasses on with Meghan Markle in a cream top and hat and white skirt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Colombia garnered some backlash from royal experts. (Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

'HYPOCRISY' TOUR - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Colombia trip ‘height of hypocrisy’ regarding couple’s safety concerns: experts.

‘BATMAN’S BUTLER' - Matthew Perry, assistant purchased more than $55,000 worth of ketamine in weeks before his death: docs.

'HEARTBREAK HOTEL' - Elvis Presley's stepbrother feels the King's 'presence' in Las Vegas hotel.

'I WAS UPSET' - Casey Kasem's daughter battles family over star's final resting place amid alleged elder abuse scandal.

Jenny McCarthy in a pink jacket soft smiles with husband Donnie Wahlberg in a blue shiny jacket

Jenny McCarthy shared a spicy photo of husband, Donnie Wahlberg. (Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

'YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING' - Jenny McCarthy shows off Donnie Wahlberg's abs in shirtless snaps as she celebrates 'hot' husband's birthday.

DEADLY CRASH - 'America’s Got Talent' alum Perry Kurtz, 73, killed in hit-and-run, teenager arrested.

'SO MUCH BETTER!!!' - Kimberly Williams-Paisley underwent surgery after she 'lost my voice' 2 years ago: 'Never quite came back.'

Prince Andrew in a black suit and striped tie looks tense walking behind his brother King Charles, also in a black suit and purple patterned tie

King Charles reportedly cut off his brother's security detail. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

ROYAL THORN - King Charles cuts Prince Andrew’s private security as disgraced Duke of York faces eviction: report.

Trending