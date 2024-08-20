Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Matthew Perry's final hours, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's reunion

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here .

FINAL HOURS - Matthew Perry's final hours included alleged demand to assistant: 'Shoot me up with a big one.'

'BEST FRIEND EXES' - Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite in Japan as 'best friend exes' amid Jennifer Lopez split rumors: source.

'HYPOCRISY' TOUR - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Colombia trip ‘height of hypocrisy’ regarding couple’s safety concerns: experts.

‘BATMAN’S BUTLER' - Matthew Perry, assistant purchased more than $55,000 worth of ketamine in weeks before his death: docs.

'HEARTBREAK HOTEL' - Elvis Presley's stepbrother feels the King's 'presence' in Las Vegas hotel.

'I WAS UPSET' - Casey Kasem's daughter battles family over star's final resting place amid alleged elder abuse scandal.

'YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING' - Jenny McCarthy shows off Donnie Wahlberg's abs in shirtless snaps as she celebrates 'hot' husband's birthday.

DEADLY CRASH - 'America’s Got Talent' alum Perry Kurtz, 73, killed in hit-and-run, teenager arrested.

'SO MUCH BETTER!!!' - Kimberly Williams-Paisley underwent surgery after she 'lost my voice' 2 years ago: 'Never quite came back.'

ROYAL THORN - King Charles cuts Prince Andrew’s private security as disgraced Duke of York faces eviction: report.

