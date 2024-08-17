'America’s Got Talent' alum Perry Kurtz, 73, killed in hit-and-run, teenager arrested

"America’s Got Talent" alum and comedian Perry Kurtz was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, police said. Kurtz was 73.

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday after the driver was involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision on August 15 around 11:20 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a press release. The suspect was identified as Nathon Jaimes, a resident of Reseda.

"A gray Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Ventura Boulevard when it struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking across Ventura Boulevard east of Corbin Avenue," the press release read.

"The pedestrian was thrown into an easterly direction before colliding with the roadway. The Honda continued eastbound failing to stop, identify self, or render aid as required by law."

When first responders arrived, Kurtz was declared dead at the scene. Law enforcement located the hit-and-run driver at his residence and noted the suspect’s vehicle "was located abandoned not far from the scene of the collision."

Kurtz’s agent shared a statement with Fox News Digital regarding his death.

"Golden Artists Entertainment and myself are personally devastated by this news," Kurtz’s rep, Dante Rusciolelli said.

"Perry was not only a client, he’s been my friend since 1987. He has been a staple in the Los Angeles comedy community for decades and will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with his family".

Kurtz auditioned on season 8 of "America’s Got Talent." He didn’t move on to the next round after rapping about judges Heidi Klum, Howard Stern and Mel B. The comedian additionally had appearances on "The Late Show with James Corden" and "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

Earlier this week, the comedian performed a show in Los Angeles, as a video was shared on his Facebook account on Thursday, hours before his death. Fans paid tribute to Kurtz in the comments section following his tragic death.