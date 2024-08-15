Elvis Presley's stepbrother feels the King's 'presence' in Las Vegas hotel

Elvis Presley’s stepbrother, David Stanley, still feels a strong connection with the late icon, 47 years after his death.

In a conversation with Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, formerly known as the International Hotel, where Presley performed his residency, Stanley addressed stories about people feeling his stepbrother’s presence on the premises.

"There haven’t been any confirmed ghost ‘sightings’ although there have been countless claims by guests and performers who say they have seen him," Stanley said.

He continued, "Many others have spoken about feeling Elvis’ presence at various spots on the property. I often feel my brother’s presence and have had a few experiences where I’ve believed Elvis was communicating with me."

Stanley shares more memories of his late stepbrother’s life in Las Vegas during his show, "My Brother Elvis," hosted at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

Speaking of his residency, Stanley said Presley would prepare for the show by using a "nasal douche. This would clear his throat and would help alleviate his concerns about getting ‘Vegas throat’ before or during a show," referring to the city’s desert climate.

Stanley also recalled that Presley "loved martial arts," and that when he wasn't performing, he "would spend much of his spare time training in his suite."

Stanley was one of three stepbrothers the "Heartbreak Hotel" singer gained after his father, Vernon Presley, remarried in 1960 following the death of his first wife and Presley’s mother, Gladys.

Another stepbrother, Billy Stanley, spoke with Fox News Digital in 2022, recalling the last time he talked with the legendary entertainer before his death.

It was Aug. 14, 1977, two days before Presley’s death, and the stepsiblings had been sparring. Billy was mildly injured. As Presley helped him in the bathroom, Billy remembered Presley asking, "Do you believe God forgives us for all our sins?"

A stunned Stanley replied, "Well, yeah, I mean, we’ve talked about this for almost 17 years, Elvis." Presley replied, "I just wanted to hear you say that, Billy."

They also spoke about the future, with Presley sharing his plans to make major changes to his life, like getting rid of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, as well as a desire to find love again. The conversation concluded with Presley saying he was going to read his Bible, and Billy promising to see him two days later, on Aug. 16.

Presley replied, "OK, I love you." As Stanley headed home, he thought about turning back to tell Presley he loved him back. He changed his mind, though, reminding himself they would meet again in a matter of days.

"I wish I had gone back," he told Fox News Digital.

Presley died Aug. 16, 1977, at age 42, at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Born Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi, Presley rose to fame in the 1950s and changed music history with his blend of rockabilly, rhythm and blues and country.

Known for his stage presence and controversial hip-swivel dance moves, he became an icon of youth culture and rebellion.

Presley racked up chart-topping hits like "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock" and "Love Me Tender" with a distinct soulful voice.

"One thing that both surprised and impressed me was that Elvis didn’t read music, but he was a phenomenal musician," Stanley said. "He played guitar, piano, drums, bass — he could pick up just about any instrument and play almost anything. He was just a natural musician. He even produced a number of his own records. The same was true for his acting."

Presley acted in 31 films, including "Blue Hawaii" and "Viva Las Vegas," in addition to starring in TV specials, and later settled into his Las Vegas residency.

Following his divorce from his wife Priscilla Presley, with whom he shared his only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley, the "Burning Love" singer’s health began to deteriorate, in part due to a dependence on prescription drugs and weight gain.

Sally A. Hoedel, author of "Elvis: Destined to Die Young," told Fox News Digital in 2022 he struggled with immense pain in his final months.

"It’s hard for us to imagine [that he was in physical pain] because he once appeared so perfect on the outside that he couldn't have been flawed on the inside," she said. "[Those health] issues become more difficult to live with the more he tours, and he toured a great deal in those last several years. That added a lot of strain to this health."

Following his sudden and shocking death, Presley’s status as a pop culture icon was cemented, and he proved to have an enduring legacy.

In 2022, Baz Luhrmann directed the biopic "Elvis," starring Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks as Parker. The film earned eight Oscar nominations, including best actor for Butler.

"It’s remarkable how much interest in Elvis there has always been, and it’s been even more so since Baz Luhrmann’s movie came out in 2022, specifically a large group of younger fans who were introduced to Elvis through the film," Stanley said in his interview. "As they learn more about him and hear more of his music, they are creating a whole new generation of Elvis fans."

Presley’s legacy can be viewed in physical form at Graceland, his mansion-turned-museum.

The estate almost went up for auction after apparently falling into foreclosure earlier this year, but it was halted at the last minute by authorities.

Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, said a fake company had produced forged documents stating that her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, had taken out a multimillion-dollar loan that she never paid back. Graceland was allegedly part of the collateral in the fake documents via a signed deed of trust.

A woman named Lisa Jeanine Findley was charged with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft on Friday in relation to the case.

Fans can still visit Graceland, which is now offering an exclusive new tour, titled "Presley for a Day."

Limited to eight people per day, the website promises a "bespoke experience with unprecedented access to some of the Presley family’s most beloved places on the Graceland grounds" at a cost of $6,000 per guest.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.