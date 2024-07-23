Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Madonna's son's woes, Clint Eastwood's loss, Prince George's big birthday

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here .

'DEVASTATING LOSS' - Clint Eastwood's daughter remembers star's longtime girlfriend after her death at 61.

MATERIAL WOES - Madonna's son David Banda is 'scavenging' for food after moving out of his mom's home in New York: report.

'MORBID RULE' - Prince George's 11th birthday marks last year before 'morbid rule' kicks in: expert.

‘MORAL BANKRUPTCY’ - 'Dallas' star Dack Rambo’s 'deathbed interview' was author’s biggest regret.

'BE GRATEFUL' - Hollywood reacts to Biden election withdrawal: Barbra Streisand, Mark Hamill respond to historic moment.

‘NOT WORKING OUT’ - Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'not getting back together': source.

‘AGAINST MY CORE VALUES’ - Scarlett Johansson refused OpenAI job because 'it would be strange' for her kids.

'COWBOY' - Kid Rock rallies Trump supporters at RNC as rocker leans into politics.

STAYING DRY - Valerie Bertinelli's alcohol-free lifestyle brought upon a big change.

FINAL MESSAGE - Richard Simmons' team shares final photo and social media post: 'We thought you'd want to see.'

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube