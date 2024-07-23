Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Madonna's son's woes, Clint Eastwood's loss, Prince George's big birthday

Hollywood stars speak out after Biden drops re-election bid, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly aren't rekindling fractured romance

Madonna grabs the microphone on stage and sings with son David Banda split Clint Eastwood poses for a photo with girlfriend Christina Sandera

Rumors circulated that Madonna's son was "scavenging" for food after leaving his mother's home while Clint Eastwood's daughter mourned the loss of her father's longtime girlfriend, Christina Sandera. (Getty Images)

'DEVASTATING LOSS' - Clint Eastwood's daughter remembers star's longtime girlfriend after her death at 61.

MATERIAL WOES - Madonna's son David Banda is 'scavenging' for food after moving out of his mom's home in New York: report.

Prince George looks up at Prince William at the EFA Euro 2024 Championship

Prince George's 11th birthday carries significance for the young royal's travel future. (Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

'MORBID RULE' - Prince George's 11th birthday marks last year before 'morbid rule' kicks in: expert.

‘MORAL BANKRUPTCY’ - 'Dallas' star Dack Rambo’s 'deathbed interview' was author’s biggest regret.

'BE GRATEFUL' - Hollywood reacts to Biden election withdrawal: Barbra Streisand, Mark Hamill respond to historic moment.

‘NOT WORKING OUT’ - Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'not getting back together': source.

Scarlett Johansson looks directly at the camera in a black blazer on the carpet

Scarlett Johansson explained why she turned down a certain job. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

‘AGAINST MY CORE VALUES’ - Scarlett Johansson refused OpenAI job because 'it would be strange' for her kids.

'COWBOY' - Kid Rock rallies Trump supporters at RNC as rocker leans into politics.

STAYING DRY - Valerie Bertinelli's alcohol-free lifestyle brought upon a big change.

Richard Simmons in an orange NASA costume

Richards Simmons' team shared a final post to social media following the famous fitness coach's death. (Richard Simmons/Facebook)

FINAL MESSAGE - Richard Simmons' team shares final photo and social media post: 'We thought you'd want to see.'

