Don't cry for Madonna's son David Banda just yet.

During a recent Instagram Live, the "Material Girl" singer's 18-year-old son shared a look at a few changes in his life after graduating from high school.

A fan asked Banda how he liked "living on your own," according to People magazine, to which Banda candidly responded how humbling the experience has been since moving out of his mom's New York abode.

"It's lovely to experience it being 9 o'clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don't have enough money to get food, but we don't have enough food in the house and scavenging," he shared on social media.

Banda is reportedly living with his girlfriend in The Bronx, and teaches guitar lessons with bookings available via Instagram.

Sources told the outlet that Madonna is "very close" with David, and that she's "always been supportive of all of her kids."

Representatives for Madonna did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "Borderline" singer has two biological children: daughter Lourdes Leon with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco Ritchie with ex-husband, Guy Ritchie.

She adopted David while on a humanitarian trip to Malawi with Guy in 2006, and later returned to the country and adopted daughter Chifundo "Mercy" James.

In 2017, Madonna adopted twins Stella and Estere when they were five years old.

Earlier this month, Madge celebrated a major health milestone. In June 2023, she developed a "serious bacterial infection" which led to a "several day stay in the ICU," her longtime manager wrote on Instagram at the time.

"A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler," she shared on Instagram over the Fourth of July holiday.

"I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!"

Madonna was forced to reschedule a number of dates on her Celebration World Tour in June 2023 due to the medical issue.

In March, the "Like a Virgin!" singer recalled the "near-death experience" at her sold-out Los Angeles show, and told fans that her first word coming out of an induced coma after four days was "No," according to People.

"I'm pretty sure that was God saying to me, ‘Do you want to come? Want to come up with me? No,’ Madonna said.