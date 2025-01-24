Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: LA fires burn Chris Pratt's son's school, Meghan Markle's secret nickname

‘Wheel of Fortune’ player pushes Ryan Seacrest; Jessica Simpson shows estranged husband what he’s missing

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
chris pratt_meghan markle

Chris Pratt says his "community is gone" after LA fires; Meghan Markle's podcast co-workers had a secret nickname for the Duchess of Sussex. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

TOP 3: 

-LA fires: Chris Pratt says his 'community is gone' after fire destroys son's school and ex Anna Faris' home.

-Meghan Markle earns stinging secret nickname from Spotify podcast co-workers, expert says.

-‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant knocks Ryan Seacrest to the ground during a bizarre moment.

Prince Andrew in a black suit and tie walks forward with his mouth slightly ajar

Prince Andrew has reportedly been attempting to maintain the 21 acres of garden that surrounds his home to save money. (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

PINCHING PENNIES - Prince Andrew makes a surprising move to save money as the royal home crumbles. 

PRIME STYLE - Lauren Sánchez transforms from buttoned-up TV anchor to bombshell socialite. 

Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sánchez's style has evolved over the years. (Getty Images)

‘IRRESISTIBLE’ - Jessica Simpson shows estranged husband what he’s missing after ‘painful’ split. 

‘BLOWS MY MIND’ - 'Real Housewives' star Jill Zarin slams Hollywood for its stance on Israel. 

FAMILY TIES - Audrey Hepburn’s son details how Ivanka Trump’s inauguration gown pays tribute to the icon. 

ivanka trump audrey hepburn

Ivanka Trump's inauguration gown gives nod to Audrey Hepburn. (Carlos Barria)

'SCARY TIME' - 'All My Children' star Colin Egglesfield was diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

MAKE THEM PAY - Reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag sue the city of Los Angeles, LADWP after the Palisades Fire. 

