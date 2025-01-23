Ivanka Trump's inauguration gown gives nod to Audrey Hepburn as star's son shares ties between famous families

As Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, his daughter Ivanka Trump made a bold statement at the inauguration with a re-creation of an iconic Audrey Hepburn gown.

The first daughter turned heads at the historic event as she wore a black and white custom Givenchy Haute Couture gown, a design originally made for Hepburn for the 1954 film "Sabrina," to the Liberty Inaugural Ball honoring her father.

Hepburn’s son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, was not surprised at all that Ivanka drew inspiration from his legendary mother in the major fashion moment.

TRUMP INAUGURATION BRINGS HOLLYWOOD STARS, MAGA CELEBRITIES TO NATION’S CAPITAL: PHOTOS

"It is no wonder that growing up in a family which knew our mother as a household name she chose to draw inspiration from her," Ferrer told the Daily Mail.

"To seek the ultimate elegance and class reference, for an occasion such as this one — the inauguration and the 32nd anniversary of our mother's passing and, most of all, Martin Luther King's day. What a cocktail!"

The mother-of-three stepped out hand-in-hand with her husband, Jared Kushner, for a romantic dance during her father’s Liberty Ball event in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

The elegant ensemble was a strapless black-and-white gown embellished with delicate florals along the bodice and skirt. Ivanka had her hair styled in a sleek up-do and completed her look with diamond jewelry and long black gloves.

Meanwhile, Ferrer unveiled ties between his mother and President Trump’s family.

He reflected on how Donald and Ivanka’s stepmother, Marla Ann Maples, was on the advisory board of the Audrey Hepburn Children’s Fund in the early 1990s.

TRUMP’S INAUGURATION CELEBRATED BY CANDACE CAMERON BURE, MORE HOLLYWOOD STARS: ‘GOD BLESS AMERICA’

Ferrer additionally noted that the Fund hosted a charitable event for Ivanka’s stepsister, Tiffany, on her first birthday. The theme was "Breakfast with Tiffany," in honor of Hepburn's 1961 movie, "Breakfast at Tiffany’s."

He continued to share how Ivanka’s nod to his mother during the inauguration highlights how Hepburn is an "anchor" for many famous figures.

"Her elegance, which has its roots in her inner beauty and spirit, is often a reference point, an anchor, for many celebrities, actresses and models in these times in which we appear to have somewhat lost our way." — Sean Hepburn Ferrer

"Over the past 71 years, her legacy has grown to become transgenerational and transnational," Ferrer remarked.

"Her elegance, which has its roots in her inner beauty and spirit, is often a reference point, an anchor, for many celebrities, actresses and models in these times in which we appear to have somewhat lost our way."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Another tie between the Hepburn and Trump families is Roffredo Gaetani — a count who once had a relationship with Ivana Trump, and who was also the eldest son of Lorian Gaetani, a friend of Hepburn's.

Meanwhile, Hollywood icon Hepburn captivated hearts during the ‘50s and ‘60s.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After Hepburn achieved fame, she never forgot her past. During the later years of her life, she traveled the world to raise money and awareness for the United Nation’s Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as a goodwill ambassador.

Hepburn passed away in 1993 at age 63 from cancer.

In 2020, Ferrer and his wife Karin teamed up to write a children’s book titled "Little Audrey’s Daydream," which explored Hepburn's tumultuous childhood in Holland and how fantasies of a better future kept her going during horrific times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.