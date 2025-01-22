'Real Housewives' star Jill Zarin slams Hollywood for stance on Israel: 'Blows my mind'

President Donald Trump was sworn into office Monday and immediately began fulfilling campaign promises on the final day of a whirlwind inauguration weekend.

"Real Housewives of New York" star Jill Zarin, a friend of the Trump family who also attended Donald's first inauguration eight years ago, has high expectations for the next four years of the 47th president's administration.

Zarin, 61, admitted she's looking forward to "change" in the Oval Office and praised Trump for his unwavering support of Israel, unlike her peers in Hollywood who she believes have remained silent.

"Honestly, it wasn't a Hollywood scene for sure," Zarin said of the inauguration festivities around town in Washington, D.C. "It was definitely big business in the house. And that's OK. I'm sorry that Hollywood can't even get behind getting the hostages home. I just don't understand it. They're not wearing a yellow ribbon, but when there were other things in the world, you know, hashtag … Michelle Obama, hashtag, get the girls home.

"I mean, what do you do? Do you have no Jewish friends? Do you know Jewish friends in the world? Really? That you can't, like, use your voice to help get these innocent … and the baby? I mean, it's just a blow ... Blows my mind. And you know what? I'm not going to stay silent anymore."

Zarin was adamant about speaking up for what she believes in and encouraged others to be vocal in support of causes close to their hearts.

"Sometimes it's very isolating when you speak out, but people are contacting me, saying, ‘Thank you for being the voice because everybody else is so afraid.’ But don't be," Zarin said. "More than half the country voted not just for him but for the House and the Senate.

"And like I said, I don't agree 100% with anybody's policies. I probably don't agree with things I thought of five years ago. What I thought was good five years ago, I don't agree with Jill five years ago. I definitely don't agree with me 20 years ago."

Zarin added, "I've gotten a little more conservative as I've aged. I'm not going to lie because I've learned a lot. I've seen a lot."

Her attendance at Trump's inauguration was twofold. Zarin wanted to not only witness the historic event but also show her appreciation for Trump's support of Israel.

"The visual that will never leave my mind of him surrounding himself with the hostage families draped in yellow ribbon or yellow scarves. … Meant so much to me as a Jewish girl," she said.

This wasn't the first time Zarin witnessed a Trump inauguration. The business mogul made sure to be in town when Trump took the oath of office in 2018.

Weather conditions were slightly different with festivities being moved indoors to accommodate the cold temperatures, but Zarin insisted there was something special in the air.

"I didn't see anybody upset. All I saw were people all over the city, whether they were Republicans or Democrats," she said. "And I truly mean that. Just happy. Everybody was just in a great mood, even though it was cold."

Zarin and boyfriend, Gary Brody, attended the Liberty Ball at the Waldorf Astoria, formerly a Trump hotel, which she claimed had "the best entertainment" of all inaugural balls.

"By the time the evening was over, there were people waiting in the bar literally for seven hours until the president came," Zarin said. "But you know what? They're not unhappy. It was worth the wait. There were people sleeping in the hallways. Seriously, I don't know if they were drunk or taking a nap."

As for getting a chance to interact with President Trump?

"Nobody gets to interact with anybody," Zarin insisted. "Honestly, you have complete surround security. I've been to Mar-a-Lago, and I see the security that they have, and it's very tight. … But you can definitely see the president. But you can't approach him."

She added, "He's completely surrounded. Let's put it this way. If he sees you and he wants to talk to you, he'll grab you. Don't worry about it. Other than that, you just leave me alone."

Following the inspirational weekend, one message she hopes to bring into the new year is practicing what she preaches.

"Just be kind. Be kind," Zarin said. "If you don't agree with someone, definitely share your opinion, because I think everybody can learn from everybody. I do. But do it in a respectful way."