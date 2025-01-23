LA fires: Chris Pratt says his 'community is gone' after fire destroys son's school, ex Anna Faris' home

Chris Pratt shared an update on how the LA fires have impacted his family, after the disaster left more than 12,000 homes and businesses in ashes.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star took to social media and said he was going to "check out" his home and town, since he hasn’t returned since the fires began.

"Miraculously, it’s still standing. By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof," Pratt remarked, as he leaned on his faith during what he called a "tough few weeks."

"It’s truly devastating, as you know," Pratt added.

The 45-year-old actor continued to say that the "silver lining" among the tragic fires is that his home was saved, but "so many people’s houses burned down" in his area.

"Community’s gone, my son’s school is gone, my son’s mom’s house burned down," he said, as he referred to his ex-Anna Faris’ home.

"It’s just wild and we’re resilient … we trust in God and consider it all a blessing."

Pratt concluded his video by saying he’ll provide more updates and, "It’s been inspiring to see how our community’s come together."

In his Instagram caption, the actor wrote, "Praying for LA and all those impacted, we’ll get through this together. God bless."

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hughes Fire broke out in Castaic, as it was 0 percent contained and burned nearly 9,300 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Despite the 4,000 firefighters battling the inferno, swiftly advancing flames forced more than 50,000 out of the area, according to L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna.

Meanwhile, Southern California firefighters continued to battle the Palisades and Eaton fires yesterday, which have killed at least 28 people and destroyed more than 14,000 structures since they broke out on Jan. 7. Containment of the Palisades Fire reached 68%, and the Eaton Fire was at 91%.

Shortly after the fires initially broke out, a photograph showed Faris' multi-million-dollar Pacific Palisades home, charred and completely destroyed.

"Anna and her family are safe and very grateful," a representative for the actress told Fox News Digital at the time.

Pratt and Faris share their 12-year-old son, Jack. Pratt is currently married to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Katherine. The two tied the knot in 2019 and share three children.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.