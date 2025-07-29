Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jamie Lee Curtis planning career exit, Jay Leno criticizes late-night shows

Expand / Collapse search
Jamie Lee Curtis said that she's been "self-retiring for 30 years." Jay Leno criticizes late-night hosts for their political comedy. (Getty Images)

TOP 3:

- Jamie Lee Curtis planning her Hollywood exit so she's not 'rejected' like her famous parents

- Jay Leno criticizes modern late-night comedy for alienating half the audience with partisan politics

- Marilyn Monroe 'could be trouble,' Jackie Kennedy warned JFK: author

A split side-by-side image of Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy

 Marilyn Monroe 'could be trouble,' Jackie Kennedy warned JFK: author (Getty Images)

BACKSTAGE BETRAYAL - 'Married... With Children' stars expose behind-the-scenes drama of beloved sitcom.

BEHIND THE CROWN - Princess Anne wants Prince William to ditch this concerning royal habit: expert.

A split side-by-side image of Prince William and Princess Anne.

Princess Anne wants Prince William to ditch this concerning royal habit: expert (Getty Images)

POOLSIDE PARADISE - HGTV stars flaunt bikini bodies on social media while remaining unfazed by network cancellations.

ROYAL CASH CRASH - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face ‘pitiful plummet in popularity’ as they reportedly lose Netflix deal: expert.

'AND SO IT GOES' - Christie Brinkley reveals Billy Joel’s three final words to her before she left him.

Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel in 1993

Christie Brinkley reveals Billy Joel’s three final words to her before she left him (Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images)

TRAGIC TIMING - ‘American Idol’ exec murder: Timeline shows police left home minutes before fatal shooting.

BEACH BEAUTY - Jessica Alba turns heads in sizzling bikini photos as romance rumors swirl with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star.

