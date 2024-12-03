Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Former rock drummer dead, Armie Hammer reportedly strapped for cash

Meghan Trainor has had 'too much Botox,' Kacey Musgraves fan gets called out by singer

Former drummer for the rock band My Chemical Romance, Bob Bryar, was found dead in his home. Armie Hammer is reportedly not seeing any of his family's money after cannibal allegations. (Richard Ecclestone/Redferns/Getty Images/Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

Top 3:

- Former My Chemical Romance drummer found dead in Tennessee home.

- Armie Hammer 'got zero money' from rich family, lives in small apartment after cannibal allegations: report.

- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don't get royal Christmas invite as Kate Middleton posts holiday message: report.

Pop star Meghan Trainor says "too much Botox" is preventing her from being able to smile. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Freshpet)

LIPS AREN'T MOVING - Meghan Trainor ‘cannot smile anymore’ from ‘too much Botox.’

SWITCHING IT UP - Ellen DeGeneres’ UK exodus following Trump victory not what it seems: royal expert.

REST IN PEACE - Earl Holliman, 'The Twilight Zone' and 'The Rainmaker' actor, dead at 96.

Married actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen prefer spending time together in the morning as opposed to the traditional ‘date night.’ (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

'HEAVEN ON EARTH' - 'Cheers' star Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen wake up at 4:30 am for 'date early bird specials.'

'KIND OF RUINED' - Kacey Musgraves curses at fan who ‘kind of ruined’ concert after grabbing her during Tampa show.

GREAT ESCAPE - 'Lost' leads nostalgia TV popularity for audiences seeking 'innocent time': experts.

"Baywatch" actress Nicole Eggert was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in 2023. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

'CONSTANT REMINDER' - ‘Baywatch’ star Nicole Eggert in tears over ‘tattoos’ from cancer treatment.

