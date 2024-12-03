Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Former rock drummer dead, Armie Hammer reportedly strapped for cash

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

- Former My Chemical Romance drummer found dead in Tennessee home.

- Armie Hammer 'got zero money' from rich family, lives in small apartment after cannibal allegations: report.

- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don't get royal Christmas invite as Kate Middleton posts holiday message: report.

LIPS AREN'T MOVING - Meghan Trainor ‘cannot smile anymore’ from ‘too much Botox.’

SWITCHING IT UP - Ellen DeGeneres’ UK exodus following Trump victory not what it seems: royal expert.

REST IN PEACE - Earl Holliman, 'The Twilight Zone' and 'The Rainmaker' actor, dead at 96.

'HEAVEN ON EARTH' - 'Cheers' star Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen wake up at 4:30 am for 'date early bird specials.'

'KIND OF RUINED' - Kacey Musgraves curses at fan who ‘kind of ruined’ concert after grabbing her during Tampa show.

GREAT ESCAPE - 'Lost' leads nostalgia TV popularity for audiences seeking 'innocent time': experts.

'CONSTANT REMINDER' - ‘Baywatch’ star Nicole Eggert in tears over ‘tattoos’ from cancer treatment.

