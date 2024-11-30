Former My Chemical Romance drummer found dead in Tennessee home

A former My Chemical Romance Drummer was found dead inside his Tennessee home, according to reports.

Bob Bryar, 44, who joined the popular rock band in 2004 and is the longest drummer on record for the band, was last seen alive on November 4.

Bryar replaced the original drummer, Matt Pelissier, while serving as a sound technician for The Used when the bands were touring together, but parted ways in 2010.

Cause of death is not yet available, but animal control was called to the house to take away two dogs.

TMZ reports that law enforcement say the body was badly decomposed but don’t suspect foul play at this time.

The band had a ten-city tour beginning in July of next year but Bryar was not scheduled to appear.

The cause of death is still under investigation.