Earl Holliman - who was best known for his roles in various Western television shows and films, including "The Twilight Zone," "Police Woman," and "The Rainmaker" - has died. He was 96.

According to his obituary, the legendary actor died in Studio City, California on Nov. 25. His partner Craig Curtis announced his death to Variety.

"[Earl was] a gracious, kind confidant, a consummate host, a man whose indefatigable positivity was evergreen and powered by a 1000-watt smile, an easy charm and infectious goodwill. A joy and a privilege to spend time with, he was even-keeled and compassionate, possessing a deep sensitivity and mischievous sense of humor which were belied by his stoically handsome countenance."

A representative for Holliman did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Additional film and television credits include "Hotel de Paree," Wide Country," "Broken Lance," "Don’t Go Near the Water," "Last Train from Gun Hill," and more.

He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1977.