'Cheers' star Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen wake up at 4:30 am for 'date early bird specials'

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary next year

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Ted Danson explains why a 'Cheers' reunion isn't likely Video

Ted Danson explains why a 'Cheers' reunion isn't likely

‘Cheers’ actor Ted Danson tells Fox News Digital why he doesn’t think a reunion will happen in the future.

"Cheers" star Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen's date nights look a little different in their 70s.

During an interview with People, Danson explained that the couple, who will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary next year, prefer to spend time together in the early mornings compared to a romantic date night.

"Date nights are kind of, at my age, date early bird specials," Danson, 76, told the outlet.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen prefer to have "early bird specials" instead of romantic date nights. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

He continued, "The most fun is the early mornings, 4:30 in the morning, coffee in bed, playing Wordle, Connections, and Spelling Bee, talking and laughing and sharing."

TED DANSON SHARES WHY FIRST EPISODE OF 'CHEERS' BROUGHT HIM TO TEARS

"To both of us, it's like heaven on Earth," said the actor.

"The most fun is the early mornings, 4:30 in the morning, coffee in bed, playing Wordle, Connections, and Spelling Bee, talking and laughing and sharing."

— Ted Danson

— Ted Danson

Despite both of their busy schedules, Danson said that distance does not stop him from having his sweet mornings with Steenburgen, 71.

"Even if she's working in a different time zone, we will wake up in time to be able to play our games and have coffee over the phone," he said.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen red carpet

Danson shared that he and Steenburgen have a cup of coffee together every morning. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Danson told the outlet that part of the reason he cherishes these moments with his wife is because they did not meet until later in life. When they met, Steenburgen and Danson were in their 40s and both had been previously married.

Steenburgen shares a son and daughter with actor Malcolm McDowell, to whom she was married from 1980 until 1990. 

TED DANSON'S WIFE, MARY STEENBURGEN, WOULD 'SIGN UP FOR 100 MORE LIFETIMES' WITH HER HUSBAND OF 23 YEARS

Danson first married Randy Danson in 1970 before splitting in 1975. He married his second wife, Casey Coates, in 1977, and they divorced in 1973; they share two daughters, Alexis and Kate.

"I had, about a year before, decided I want to become a more emotionally mature, honest human being," Danson recalled prior to meeting Steenburgen. "I worked very hard at it or I don't think Mary Steenburgen would've even seen me."

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen posing together

Danson and Steenburgen met in their 40s. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Since Danson was dedicated to becoming his best self later in life, he told People that he's pretty certain his relationship with the "Elf" actress would not have worked if they met earlier.

"Guarantee you the answer is no. I'll just speak for myself," Danson said. "I was not really fully emotionally baked until shortly before I met Mary... Thank God we didn't meet earlier."

Steenburgen and Danson tied the knot in 1995 after first meeting on the set of 1993’s "Pontiac Moon."

mary steenburgen ted danson

Steenburgen and Danson will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary next fall. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

In 2019, the actor told Closer Weekly he’s still head over heels in love with his wife.

"We wake up and celebrate literally every day," the star told the outlet. "If we didn’t, we’d be idiots because we’re so lucky. We have great kids and grandkids, and we have each other. We’re madly in love."

Danson credited his upbringing for inspiring him to have such a blissful union with the actress.

"I consider myself a family man, partially because my parents did it so damn well," Danson said at the time about his parents’ nearly 40-year marriage.

Ted Danson

Danson decided to be "a more emotionally mature, honest human being" a year before meeting Steenburgen. (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Danson also revealed he and Steenburgen were ready to embark on a new chapter in their lives when they first met.

"We found each other when I was 45 and she was 40," he explained. "We had lived a bit. Both of us stared down some demons within ourselves, and it was lucky that we met then."

