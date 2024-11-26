Ellen DeGeneres’ UK exodus following Trump victory not what it seems: royal expert

COMMENTARY: Ellen DeGeneres' dramatic quitting of the United States to move to the countryside here in the United Kingdom may seem idyllic. However, not all is what it seems, as ever in the land of the "Be Kind" queen called Ellen DeGeneres. Here, I expose her secret plan and the true reason for the swift exit after her showbiz life collapsed.

What do you do when your career is in total tatters? Well, the one thing you can do is either retreat with good grace or accept the inevitable. Note, though, that comedian Ellen DeGeneres is not one of those people.

She has decided, after the "success" of her Netflix stand-up show, in which she accepted no responsibility for the failing of her career, in which she was accused of being a bully and a difficult boss as "I’m just simply unpleasant to work with." Well, she feels that the public hasn't had enough, and she has chosen to cast her net a little wider: to the U.K.

The proviso really is the fact, like with so many celebrities, she’s leaving because of the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. The stark reality is DeGeneres' ego allegedly cannot believe the public can’t stand her anymore, but she’ll use Trump to trample on her own fragile persona.

ELLEN DEGENERES ADMITTED TO GETTING KICKED OUT OF HOLLYWOOD BEFORE FLEEING US

She, along with her partner, actress Portia de Rossi, decided that England could do with a bit of DeGeneres' own brand of "Be Kind."

The move to the Cotswolds is very clever indeed because this puts her with the movers and shakers in the United Kingdom, including media kings and Queens, former British Prime Minister David Cameron, and other luminaries.

It's like an enclave of who is who but only if you are currently successful. Failure is not accepted in the Cotswolds, given she is virtually unknown here.

The plan is to claim she’s living an idyllic life in the middle of the countryside in England, but in reality, she’s also looking at buying a London-based home so she is central for work - should that ever actually happen.

She is reportedly looking at all options, including working on English television, whether that is a chat show, her own, she believes, positive thinking with DeGeneres is key. Then, as a celebrity game show contestant, travel show, you name it, DeGeneres is up for anything.

The other plan in 2025 is to take her unique brand of comedy up to the Edinburgh festival and use that as a platform to remind people as to why they found her so amusing.

DeGeneres also thinks that the move to the countryside of England may even make an ideal reality show to re-launch herself and her partner with possible guest appearances, either via Zoom or in-person, of the people she’s given – she believes – a helping hand to along the way, like the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A source tells me it’s all very early, but both are incredibly excited about a brand-new adventure and the prospects of what could happen, as DeGeneres sees this as she has nothing to lose because, as she said in her comedy special, she "got kicked out of show business for being mean."

But that won’t be the story. Her version will be she’s quitting because of one man, only Trump. But now everybody knows the truth, as DeGeneres famously used to say, "Be Kind," yet she won't be doing that to President-elect Trump.

But does DeGeneres not realize that, even here in the U.K., no one cares what she does, funny or otherwise? I would expect a swift moving on due to "privacy" very soon, but like her one-time chums, the Sussexes, where is actually left that does like you, dear? Maybe have a word with Elon Musk about a slot in space.