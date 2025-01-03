Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: David Letterman’s life in Indiana, 'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein dead

The Osmond Brothers founding member Wayne Osmond dead at 73, Bruce Willis' wife shares emotional 17th anniversary post amid his dementia battle

David Letterman, Jocelyn Wildenstein

David Letterman has had time to reflect on the ups and downs of his career; Jocelyn Wildenstein died on New Year's Eve. (Getty Images)

- David Letterman says showbiz made him a 'worse person,' found humanity living quiet life in Indiana

- 'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein's partner shares socialite's final moments, cause of death

- The Osmond Brothers founding member Wayne Osmond dead at 73

Bruce Willis and his wife

Bruce Willis' wife shared an emotional 17th anniversary post.  (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

'UNCONDITIONAL LOVE' - Bruce Willis' wife shares emotional 17th anniversary post amid his dementia battle: 'I'd do it all over again'

IT'S OVER - Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie reach divorce settlement after bitter 8-year legal battle

ROYAL COMEBACK - Meghan Markle returns to social media after five-year hiatus

Meghan Markle wearing a brown blouse and sitting on a white couch.

Meghan Markle returned to social media on Jan. 1, 2025.  (Getty Images)

'OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN' - 'Star Wars' actor Angus MacInnes dead at 77

'LUCKY' - Valerie Bertinelli, Elle MacPherson, Brad Pitt, Rob Lowe explain how sobriety has changed their lives

‘FIGHTER’ - Christina Aguilera shuts down haters as Ozempic rumors swirl

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera says "no one deserves an explanation." (Getty Images/ Bryan Steffy)

BEHIND BARS - 'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested again for domestic violence

