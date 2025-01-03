Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: David Letterman’s life in Indiana, 'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein dead

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

- David Letterman says showbiz made him a 'worse person,' found humanity living quiet life in Indiana

- 'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein's partner shares socialite's final moments, cause of death

- The Osmond Brothers founding member Wayne Osmond dead at 73

'UNCONDITIONAL LOVE' - Bruce Willis' wife shares emotional 17th anniversary post amid his dementia battle: 'I'd do it all over again'

IT'S OVER - Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie reach divorce settlement after bitter 8-year legal battle

ROYAL COMEBACK - Meghan Markle returns to social media after five-year hiatus

'OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN' - 'Star Wars' actor Angus MacInnes dead at 77

'LUCKY' - Valerie Bertinelli, Elle MacPherson, Brad Pitt, Rob Lowe explain how sobriety has changed their lives

‘FIGHTER’ - Christina Aguilera shuts down haters as Ozempic rumors swirl

BEHIND BARS - 'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested again for domestic violence

