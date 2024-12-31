'Star Wars' actor Angus MacInnes dead at 77

"Star Wars" actor Angus MacInnes, who was best known for Jon "Dutch" Vander in two of the franchise's films, has died. He was 77.

"Our hearts are broken. He was at home surrounded by love & we had tremendous support. We thank everyone for the lovely tributes," MacInnes' family wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Even in his final month, he remained strong, showing that unique humour that could bring light to the darkest situations," MacInnes' longtime manager told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"I’ll always cherish his cheeky laugh and his incredible talent as an actor. We’ve lost a true legend. Rest in peace and rise in glory."

MAX VON SYDOW, STAR OF ‘THE EXORCIST,’ ‘GAME OF THRONES’ AND STAR WARS,' DEAD AT 90

In a statement shared to the actor's Facebook page on Monday, MacInnes' family confirmed that he passed away on Dec. 23.

"To all Angus’ fans around the world, with breaking hearts we write this: Angus MacInnes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor died on 23rd of December 2024. He left us peacefully, surrounded by his family and love," they wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

MacInnes played Vander, a spaceship pilot who was the leader of the rebellion's Gold Squadron in the franchise's first film, 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." The Canada native returned to the franchise to voice his character in 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," which marked his final film role.

In their Facebook post, MacInnes' family recalled the actor's love for his "Star Wars" fans.

"For Angus, the fans of Star Wars held a special place in his heart," they shared. "He loved meeting you at conventions, hearing your stories, and sharing in your passion for the saga. He was continually humbled, delighted, and honoured by the admiration and passion of the fans and convention community."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

MacInnes' film and TV career spanned over four decades. Born on Oct. 27, 1947 in Ontario, he made his first film appearance in the 1975 Canadian science fiction sports movie "Rollerball."

The actor went on to appear in a number of other films including "Superman II," "Witness," "Hellbound: Hellraiser II," "Atlantic City" "Judge Dredd," "Hellboy," "Eyes Wide Shut," "The Black Dahlia" and "Captain Phillips," among others.

His TV credits include roles in "Space: 1999," "The Littlest Hobo," "The New Statesman," "Vikings" and "River City."

"His work touched countless lives, and he took great pride in being part of these stories that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide," his family wrote in their post.

"Angus was more than an actor—he was a kind, thoughtful, and generous soul who brought warmth and humor into the lives of everyone who knew him," they added.

"He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and fellow actors but also by his fans around the world - his family thank you all."