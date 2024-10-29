Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gisele Bündchen reportedly pregnant, TV actor arrested for DUI

Liam Neeson says he's 'madly in love' with Pamela Anderson, Taylor Swift reacts after her Eras Tour stage malfunctions

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Gisele Bündchen smiles on the carpet with perfectly cured hair Zachery Ty Bryan in a blue partially buttoned shirt on the carpet

Gisele Bündchen is reportedly pregnant with her third child, first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. "Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested for a DUI. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

Top 3:

- Gisele Bündchen reportedly pregnant, expecting baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

- ‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Bryan arrested for DUI: police

- Singer apologizes for dropping expletives during live national anthem performance

liam neeson, pamela anderson

Liam Neeson spoke favorably about Pamela Anderson in a new interview. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images/ Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty )

‘NAKED’ TRUTH - Liam Neeson confesses he’s ‘madly in love’ with co-star Pamela Anderson.

‘DOWN BAD’ - Taylor Swift stage malfunctions in New Orleans during 'Eras Tour.'

CONCERT FOR CAROLINA - Luke Combs and Eric Church raise over $24.5 million for hurricane victims at star-studded Concert for Carolina.

Colin Farrell runs the Dublin marathon with Emma Fogarty

Colin Farrell, along with his friend Emma Fogarty completed the Dublin Marathon. (Getty Images)

'EXTRAORDINARY' - Colin Farrell completes Dublin marathon while pushing friend in a wheelchair, raises over $700,000 for charity.

'VERY CREATIVE' - Judith Light says her long-distance marriage of nearly 40 years works because of their love for one thing.

KISS AND TELL - Kristen Bell's husband calls her out for on-screen kiss with another man.

Cooper Hefner, in a white shirt smiles with father Hugh Hefner in a red rob and sailors hat next to wife Crystal Hefner in a similar outfit

Cooper Hefner, the son of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is looking to "restore the legacy" of the iconic brand. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)

RESTORING A 'LEGACY' - Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's son offers $100M cash to buy back iconic brand, pledges to 'restore its legacy.'

