Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gisele Bündchen reportedly pregnant, TV actor arrested for DUI

- Gisele Bündchen reportedly pregnant, expecting baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

- ‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Bryan arrested for DUI: police

- Singer apologizes for dropping expletives during live national anthem performance

‘NAKED’ TRUTH - Liam Neeson confesses he’s ‘madly in love’ with co-star Pamela Anderson.

‘DOWN BAD’ - Taylor Swift stage malfunctions in New Orleans during 'Eras Tour.'

CONCERT FOR CAROLINA - Luke Combs and Eric Church raise over $24.5 million for hurricane victims at star-studded Concert for Carolina.

'EXTRAORDINARY' - Colin Farrell completes Dublin marathon while pushing friend in a wheelchair, raises over $700,000 for charity.

'VERY CREATIVE' - Judith Light says her long-distance marriage of nearly 40 years works because of their love for one thing.

KISS AND TELL - Kristen Bell's husband calls her out for on-screen kiss with another man.

RESTORING A 'LEGACY' - Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's son offers $100M cash to buy back iconic brand, pledges to 'restore its legacy.'

