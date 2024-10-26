Judith Light says her long-distance marriage of nearly 40 years works because of their love for one thing

Judith Light and her husband of 39 years, Robert Desiderio, know the secret to a long-lasting marriage: distance.

In a new interview with People magazine, the seasoned actress — who currently stars in the new Apple TV+ supernatural drama "Before" — opened up about her relationship with the retired actor and explained why living at opposite ends of the country makes their bond stronger.

"We talk every day. We FaceTime every day," she said. "He loves to be alone, and I love to be alone. We both love our alone time. We have that. It's also very creative for us."

"We also make sure that, when we're having something that's upsetting for either one of us, that we both make sure that we stay in the room, and we keep talking," she added. "Sometimes we have to take a break. We say, 'Wait, we have to stop now. Now, we have to stop, and then we're going to come back to this.'"

The duo first met while starring in "One Life to Live" in the '80s before tying the knot in 1985.

Desiderio, who has appeared in various television and film projects throughout the years, published his first novel, "The Occurrence," in February 2020.

"He calls himself a recovering actor," Light said of Desiderio's retirement from acting. "Now he's so much happier than he was."

"[It] makes our marriage and our relationship much happier." she added.

As far as relationship advice goes? Light said life is unpredictable, so it's best to roll with the punches.

"You don't know what life is going to bring you, and you don't know how you're going to grow from something, how you're going to expand your world, how you will meet people that will transform you and transform your world," she said.

Light isn't the only celebrity who has spoken out about their non-traditional approach to marriage.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, Bette Midler opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to husband Martin von Haselberg and explained why the duo have never slept in the same bedroom.

"My husband snores," the "Hocus Pocus" star said after revealing the two have always slept separately.

Despite the approach, Midler said her marriage has proven to be "a fabulous ride."

The duo, who tied the knot in December 1984 in Las Vegas after six weeks of dating, share daughter Sophie von Haselberg.