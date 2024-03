Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former Disney Channel actress Christy Carlson Romano made headlines last fall when she revealed her mother had encouraged her to get breast implants as a teenager.

Now 40 years old, Romano says it's a decision she has "never regretted," while also praising her mother for the way in which she supported her.

"I remember being in the news recently because I mentioned that my mom was sort of talking to me about whether or not I should get [breast] implants," Romano told People magazine. "And I actually had a really positive experience throughout that process because I had somebody to talk to."

FORMER DISNEY STAR'S MOM ENCOURAGED HER TO GET BREAST IMPLANTS AS A TEEN

"She was a stage mom, so she knew everything about my life. I couldn't hide anything from my stage mom," the former "Even Stevens" star explained of her mother, Sharon. "She was right there all the time. So there's goods and bads to that, but in the case of [my implants], that was not bad."

"And one thing I will say is that I do think that my mom walked me through every step of it, and I never felt scared about that decision," she noted. "In fact, I've never regretted getting them done. Never once."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In October, Romano disclosed on her podcast, "Vulnerable," that her body image issues flared after filming the Disney Channel original movie, "Cadet Kelly" in 2002, which prompted the conversation around surgery.

"I had actually had body image issues after ‘Cadet Kelly’ – big time," Romano admitted. "I had that very tight, rigid uniform on for [character] Jennifer Stone," she said. "And I remember seeing – and a lot of times it comes up in memes – where I'm standing face-to-face with [Hilary Duff], and I’m completely flat-chested," she said of comparing herself to her co-star.

"My mom, she was like, ‘Christy, if you want to get breast implants, I just want to let you know that’s an option,’" Romano shared. "What I will say is I did decide to go through with that."

Romano had the surgery when she was 18.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Now a mother to two young girls, Romano believes it's imperative that mothers have an open dialogue with their children about these topics.

"I think that people are in denial if they don't think that young girls are talking to their mothers about this stuff. I had a really positive experience with it, and I think if my girls had concerns, they could come and talk to me," she told People. "I just want them to talk to me. That's all I care about. Just keep your kids talking because body positivity, I think, is something that was not a thing back when I got my breasts done."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While I understand that eating disorders are still very prevalent among young women, and even men, I still just want my girls to know that they are beautiful in whatever body shape they have. So that's the first and most important thing," she noted. "That being said, if they want something, as long as it's coming from a place of confidence and not desperation [because] this needs to be an informed decision, [I'll support them]."