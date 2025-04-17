Former child star Matthew Lawrence spent the last decade 'acting out of fear'

Matthew Lawrence faced a decade-long fear by competing on "The Masked Singer."

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Lawrence explained that he has spent the last 10 years avoiding any roles that required him to sing in front of a large crowd.

"I have a bit of stage fright when it comes to singing in front of large audiences, believe it or not. And acting is a whole different thing for me," he explained.

Lawrence shared a story of a "crazy" Broadway audition in the past where he didn't say anything in front of a packed crowd and had to run off-stage.

"I spent, you know, the last decade or so saying no to anything singing, and I was really acting out of fear," Lawrence said.

Then, the "Boy Meets World" star got an opportunity to be a part of "The Masked Singer," which he initially shot down.

"And then people around me were like, ‘What are you doing?’ You got this podcast, and you talk about no fear, like, take your own advice. So you know what I did, and I'm so glad that I did," Lawrence said.

There were moments on the show that Lawrence was shaking and "sweating bullets," but he was able to finally put the nerves aside and enjoy the moment.

"There was a moment where the fear went away, and I was just singing for the first time with an audience. Dude, it's like lightning in a bottle. It's so cool, I loved that experience, it was great," Lawrence said.

On Wednesday night, Lawrence was unveiled as Paparazzo, the walking camera, on FOX's "The Masked Singer."

Lawrence told Fox News Digital that he "never" would have gone on the show if he wasn't masked, and he loved his character.

"The costume, I mean, I had huge duck rubber feet. So, choreography was pretty much out the window.

"And then I had this giant soap box of a head that was attached to my torso. So any movement during the whole thing and it's, it's unstable. I mean, I could have gone over, man. I just am so lucky I got through it. I feel blessed to be a part of it, and it was a great experience at the end of the day," Lawrence said.

Aside from singing in costume, Lawrence also hosts the "Brotherly Love" podcast with his two brothers – Joey and Andrew Lawrence.

The most challenging thing for Matthew is scheduling time with his brothers once a week to record their show.

"It's like herding cats," he joked.

"And the flip side to that is we do now get around a table at least every week, which is super cool. We always have a blast. It's been vital to kind of getting our band back together, so to speak, after COVID," Lawrence said.

All the Lawrence brothers had careers in television. The three of them starred in "Brotherly Love," which was on air from 1995 to 1996.