Former adult film star Jenna Jameson shares before and after 'chasing Jesus' weight loss photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former adult film star Jenna Jameson credits her dramatic weight loss to her journey of finding Jesus.

On Sunday, Jameson shared side-by-side close-up shots of her face, showing that she is now "healed" after years of dedicating her life to her faith.

"Healed… chasing Jesus and conquering fear. Ive come a long way in the last few years, and i am so excited to see where my faith takes me," Jameson captioned her post.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Jameson, whose legal name is Jenna Marie Massoli, got positive feedback in the comment section of her post.

JELLY ROLL'S WIFE BODY SLAMS HIM IN PLAYFUL TIKTOK VIDEO AFTER SINGER SHEDS 200 POUNDS

"Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo wrote, "Good for you!❤️🙌."

Bobbie Jean Brown, an actress and model, wrote, "I am excited to see what God does for your life! He has got great plans for you!🙏🙌❤️."

In 2024, Jameson shared another set of side-by-side images, showing off her weight loss journey.

"Healed… chasing Jesus and conquering fear. Ive come a long way in the last few years, and i am so excited to see where my faith takes me." — Jenna Jameson

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Thick is cute, but I have to make the case for energy! Eating right and working out has made me feel 30 again. Esthetics are beautiful but health is golden! My joints don’t hurt anymore and I can go all night 🤣," she wrote at the time.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

According to US Weekly, Jameson retired from the adult filmmaking industry in 2008 and converted to Judaism in 2015. She told the outlet this year that she converted to Christianity.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I love Judaism and I still feel incredibly connected to it. Recently, over the last year, I felt a pull on my heart, though. My partner [Mil R. Ocampo] is incredibly well versed in Christianity and has helped guide me when I expressed interest," Jameson told the outlet last month.

JENNA JAMESON SAYS SHE WAS ‘KNOWN FOR MY BODY AND SIN’ BEFORE LEAVING ADULT FILM CAREER BEHIND FOR FAITH

In November, Jameson shared a selfie on Instagram and credited her recent "glow" to Jesus.

"If you see me glowing, it’s Jesus.If you see me healing, it’s Jesus.If you see me still standing, it’s definitely Jesus," she captioned her post.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP