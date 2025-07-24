Food Network star Anne Burrell died by suicide at 55: medical examiner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anne Burrell's death was ruled a suicide, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The New York Office of Chief Medical Examiner noted the celebrity chef's cause of death was acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine and amphetamine.

Burrell was found unconscious and unresponsive inside her New York City home on the morning of June 17. The New York City Fire Department responded to a 911 call to a Brooklyn residence – one that matched Burrell's home address – about a reported cardiac arrest, the NYC Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 55-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive," the NYPD said in a statement at the time. "EMS responded and pronounced the female deceased at the scene."

The Food Network confirmed Burrell's death in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"It is with deep sadness we announce that Anne Burrell, 55, passed away this morning at her home in New York," a spokesperson said. "With her trademark spiky blonde hair and sparkling personality, Anne Burrell was the hugely popular and fan favorite host of Food Network’s hit show, ‘Worst Cooks in America.’ Burrell was an industry veteran and passionate teacher who prided herself on her work in the culinary world."

The evening before she was found, Burrell performed an improv show at The Second City New York in Brooklyn, according to People magazine .

"Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy," a source told the outlet.

A separate source who was with her at the improv show confirmed to People that she "was in great spirits last night … Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast."

Everyone was "shocked and confused" because the late chef seemed fine when everyone left the show, the source added.

Burrell began her TV career in 2005 as a sous chef for Mario Batali in the premiere episode of "Iron Chef America." She later starred in her own cooking show, "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef." The show ran from 2008 to 2012.

The celebrity chef made frequent appearances on top Food Network shows, including "Chef Wanted," "Chopped" and "Food Network Star."

She notoriously co-hosted the hit show "Worst Cooks in America" for 27 seasons, from 2010 to 2024.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.